Business experts will tell you that you better have a sure-fire marketing plan and sales strategy, a realistic budget and money in the bank to make a go of it with a start-up business.
But they never met Tori McElwain, a former kindergarten teacher with no formal business background or experience, who learned to put together a business from the seat of her pants by ingenuity and passion to take a 15th century-old craft to another level.
Yet without ever taking a conventional business course, the self-taught Sierra Vista quilter is running a popular online quilting business that sells everything from classes, workshops, lessons and patterns — including monthly newsletters and a self-published book — to an expanding market that’s growing in leaps and bounds after only three years since she began The Quilt Patch by Tori.
And that’s just for starters.
Not only has she seen her business and teaching classes triple since 2020, thanks to an innovative website she created and kept tweaking, she is reaching customers from around the country as well as across Europe.
Nationwide, quilting is a $3.76 billion industry, according to an article in roadstraveled.com. The quilting craft is no longer about traditional bed coverings made by aunts and grandmothers. Talented quilters like Tori McElwain are elevating it to almost a fine art form that is attracting scores of newcomers and experienced quilters.
But how did McElwain, armed with an infant son, a master’s degree in Education in Curriculum and who made nine moves in eight years (her husband is in the military) suddenly jump into a business without any real business know-how?
It started almost as a whim, and then it snowballed.
“Three months after we moved from Texas to South Carolina, we decided I would stay home during my husband’s assignment since we were only going to be there for seven months,” McElwain explained. “I needed something for me. I wanted to contribute financially. I took a look at my skills and decided that I’d like to try selling quilts.”
She dove into it with a passion. Her little "something for me’’ soon turned into a big something for legions of quilters worldwide.
“I started making baby blankets, rag quilts and accepting commissions for custom quilts,” she said. “I used coupons and taught myself how to free-motion quilt on my domestic machine to cut down costs. A few friends asked me to teach them how to quilt, and that's how I started teaching, by offering one-on-one lessons. As a kindergarten teacher, I was in the habit of constantly planning lessons, even after I had stopped teaching. With so many people asking me to teach them how to quilt, I started to instead plan out quilting classes.”
A few months later, in 2020, she took a course from Shannon Brinkley, a quilt designer, who taught her about different options in the quilting industry and how to grow a business.
McElwain’s "little something for me” began to suddenly shift in a big way.
“My focus changed from selling quilts to creating patterns and designing courses for quilters that wanted to learn different quilting skills,” said McElwain, who learned quilting from a family friend when she was 9 and had been making quilts for about 15 years. “I’ve now been teaching quilting in-person at Sew Easy Sewing in Sierra Vista as well as virtually, and presenting to quilt guilds around the country. When I started, I had no idea what I was doing. I just focused on learning the next step.”
McElwain’s "next step" came quickly, and the foundations for The Quilt Patch by Tori rapidly fell into place.
“I took the knowledge I learned in my graduate program to create my own leveled quilting classes for beginners and then a ‘Skill Building Block of the Month Program’ for beginner and intermediate quilters,” she explained. “I also developed my own programs and workshops for quilt guilds along with teaching ‘Color Confidence for Quilters’ as a certified teacher in Shannon Brinkley’s program and workshop about the science of color, specifically tailored toward textile arts.”
Through word of mouth and her website that reached thousands, business took off, especially during the pandemic. She credits Emily Robles at Sew Easy Sewing, who helped her create a classroom in her shop where she was able to teach in person with proper restrictions during the pandemic.
“I saw my business triple,” she said. “I was able to reach more quilters, and I noticed a large increase in new quilters. This may have to do with all of the mask-making during the pandemic. After everyone was done making masks, they may have wanted to continue using and learning new skills with their sewing machines. Introducing ‘Quilt Guild’ in person and virtual programs and workshops this year, I’ve also seen an increase in business. It’s been a very enriching experience for me.”
While initially teaching English online, McElwain felt that it might also be a great way to reach quilters as well.
“I started with creating a few YouTube videos to practice and then advertised to friends and family to launch my first live ‘Leveled Quilting’ classes online,” she said.
To accompany the classes, she wrote a self-published book teaching vocabulary terms used in quilting, entitled ‘What the FPP is That?! Quilting Terms: A Vernacular Guide’ that started as a one-page sheet of terms before it turned into a 36-page book listing terms, acronyms and advice for beginner and intermediate quilters. She also created her own patterns, an in-depth monthly newsletter featuring colorful quilts, including thread color and designs from both in-person and virtual classes, along with quilts made from her patterns.
The Quilt Patch by Tori suddenly had a worldwide following and was very much in demand.
But McElwain was far from being done. She dove into creating new quilting programs and workshops to purchase.
“I developed the Skill Building Block of the Month program to teach students basic techniques of piecing, using different quilting blocks to create a full quilt, using four different piecing techniques along with color skills,” she explained.
Each piecing technique is broken down to a quarter of the year, and customers make a block per month to practice piecing skills.
“For example, I teach Machine Applique over three months from April to June,” she said. “In April we make a block using turned edge Applique, in May we make a block using Raw Edge Applique, and in June I teach how to create your own basic Applique design. The program is made to break down these skills, and at the end of the 12 months we combine the different blocks to make a full-quilt top. Originally, it was done in live classes, but now it's fully available on-demand for quilters to go through at their own pace.”
She also developed a Movement in Quilting workshop that teaches students how to use quilting techniques to create a design for a viewer's eye to follow.
“You can create movement in a quilt by using one or more of the four elements of movement: piecing, color, patterns and quilting,” explained McElwain, who has been a dancer her whole life. “I analyzed and broke down my own preferences into those four elements to help teach other quilters how to add movement to their quilts.”
Additionally, she’s now offering beginner leveled classes as on-demand classes that range in price from $35-$165 depending on the subject and length of class. Her most popular classes are Color Confidence for Quilters, which she teaches live, virtually and in person, and Domestic Quilting 101, which she teaches in person, and her Block of the Month Skill Building Program.
Though McElwain didn’t initially consider a brick-and-mortar storefront because of her husband’s frequent moving from military assignments, she said it’s not out of the question.
“I have this little dream in the back of my head of a brick-and-mortar coffee shop/quilt shop with long arming-services where you can meet with friends, learn, shop and quilt all in one place,” said McElwain, who is expecting their second child in February.
But for now, McElwain is busy, teaching classes, developing workshops, creating quilting patterns and keeping The Quilt Patch by Tori firing on all cylinders.
She was also invited as a vendor at Quilt Con, the largest national quilting convention of its kind held by the Modern Quilt Guild in Phoenix that includes a juried quilt show with entries from MQG members around the world. She’ll be hosting a new program that teaches a new set of piecing skills as well as her master color summer series.
“My business has been received well within the quilting community,” McElwain said.“I love quilting as a creative expression and love teaching concepts, as well as projects. I am hoping to inspire other adults to explore their own creativity using quilting.”
For information, visit www.thequiltpatchbytori.com.