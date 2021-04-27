WILLCOX — Oftentimes the expression “rode off in a cloud of dust” is equated to cowboys, but last Saturday a pre-rodeo dust bowl blowing through and then making a second appearance later on seems to have brought about a new expression: “Rode in after a cloud of dust blew through the rodeo arena.”
Cowboys and cowgirls did just that when they proudly rode into Quail Park Arena Saturday afternoon to represent their ranches and compete in a series of competitions that tested them on more than just lasso throwing.
One such cowboy rarely competes in rodeos, yet has a good amount of ranch experience.
His name is Sid Skiver of Baca Float Ranch in Rio Rico.
“I grew up on my parents’ ranch near Rio Rico, then I worked for the Baca Float. Nogales, Rio Rico. It’s all part of the same thing,” Skiver said.
Rio Rico is a census designated-area located 9.8 miles northwest of Nogales, the nearest city to Skiver as he was growing up.
Skiver attended the University of Arizona, where he majored in agriculture technology education and management, was a member of the rodeo team (competing in team roping and calf roping) and was a member of the Aggie House, which {span}helps agriculture students at the UofA who require financial assistance.{/span}
This wasn’t Skiver’s first time competing in Willcox, but it was his first competing at Quail Park Arena. Skiver views ranch rodeos as all being the same sort of competition.
Skiver chatted over a steak dinner about helping his teammates during the Calcutta Ranch Rodeo portion of Willcox’s annual West Fest Ranch Rodeo & Chuck Wagon Cook-off.
Skiver mentioned the hardest event for his team.
“As a team, probably the cow (milking) or the doctoring,” Skiver said.
When it came to discussing the easiest event Skiver, was at a loss for words. He simply said just being in a somewhat familiar environment with his teammates was easiest.
Skiver rarely finds himself competing in a rodeo, yet he enjoys the work he does on the ranch and has enjoyed riding bucking broncos in the past.
“The cowboys on the ranch like to come to them,” Skiver said. “For me. I don’t (compete in) rodeo much. This is the most rodeo work that I really do. Ranch rodeo.
“We have a feedlot. I used to ride broncs. My fiancee’s a rope barrel maker. So she rodeos often.”
Baca Float’s combined time for horse catching and team branding was 2:19.
For cow milking, Boca Float’s time was 3:04; for team doctoring, 4:16; for trailer loading, 5:12.
Baca Float finished in fourth place overall, behind first-place Hatchet Ranch, second-place Warbonnet Hatchet and third-place C Spear.
Another notable winner was Carson Lee of Spur Ranch, who won the award for top hand and received a custom felt hat donated by Put a Lid on It from Belle Fourche, South Dakota.