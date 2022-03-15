A young Annie Accomazzo knew she had to get to know Lawrence Moore when at a funeral repast in Willcox she saw him tip his hat to, and chat with, the older women guests.
“I was in the kitchen taking care of the foods, people coming and going,” she said. “I was watching through the windows and there was this cowboy who was talking to everyone, but what I picked up on was how polite he was to the older ladies. He’d tip his hat and take time to talk, and I thought, ‘I’ve got to keep track of this guy if he’s not married.’ ”
“We kind of hit it off pretty quick and enjoyed each other’s company,” Moore said. “I thought, ‘Maybe so.’ Yes, it was.”
Peggy Davis, originally from Colorado, met her husband on the rodeo circuit. She had major trauma when her new husband, Fred Davis, moved her onto the family ranch in Tombstone, and there was no electricity or phones. It might not have been too fun.
“It was a real learning curve for a girl from Colorado,” she said. “Even though I was raised on a ranch we had electricity. When I came here we did not, and we ran propane generators in the early days.”
“And we only ran them at night,” Fred added.
“It was traumatic,” Peggy said. “I didn’t know anybody but Fred when I moved here and then to have no communication with my parents, I was 20 years old. It was tough, but I made a choice, and I wasn’t going to back off from the choice.”
Half a century later both couples are still working their ranches, and although they live in different parts of the Cochise County, both were named Arizona Farming and Ranching Hall of Fame honorees by the Arizona Farm and Ranch Experience in Phoenix. The organization “honors the agricultural history in the State of Arizona by making our history accessible to new and past generations of Arizonans,” according to its website https://www.azfare.org. Both couples are both actually 2021 honorees but because of the pandemic were not inducted until Saturday.
The Moores and the Davises run cattle but for those not in the know, it’s bad manners to ask how many head or how many acres they have.
“That’s like asking how much money you have in your bank account,” Fred said. “My parents would never tell anyone how many cows you run or how many acres you have. That was a very closely held secret. I don’t see it quite that way.”
Both the Davises hover around 70 years old, and today they are busier on the ranch than ever.
“That’s fair,” Peggy said. They have more cattle and better land than they’ve ever had.
“The way I’ve improved the ranch through water distribution and controlled-time grazing, I got an increase from the state land department to run more cattle than we used to.”
Peggy and Fred are lifelong ranchers. They have two children who work with them. Peggy said neither she nor Fred ranch for the money, though that’s needed to live, but for something equally important.
“Most people don’t do it to make money,” she said. “They do it because it’s a lifestyle. They love taking care of the land, and they love seeing it produce something. When you come from generations, like Fred and I both do, of ranchers, we’re not in it for a tax deduction ... We have people tell us all the time, ‘Why are you still doing that? You’re not making much money, and you’ve got problems with the border. Why don’t you just move?’ Well, because it’s six generations when our grandchildren are concerned. It’s our lifestyle and our legacy and you don’t want to see it chopped up into little bits for developers.”
“It’s the greatest way of life,” Fred added. “(Children) learn such responsibility taking care of animals and they learn to be responsible because mistakes can be deadly, both to animals and to people.”
There are dangers, as any rancher will tell you.
“We’re dealing with stuff that can kill,” Fred said. “You have to have (the grandkids) when you holler at them to look out or get out of there, and it’s just right now because it might be an old hooky cow or a bull they were totally unaware of and wandered into a corral, and they are about to get run over. There’s lots of hazards.”
Still, “The best days are when I get to saddle up and go check my cattle, or we’re working, moving pastures, branding, shipping,” Fred said. “I absolutely love to work cattle horseback.”
There is one thing the Davises really want consumers to know.
“The consumer needs to know that the United States stopped the Country-of-Origin labelling in 2014,” Peggy said. “When they did that, it allowed for beef to come in from Brazil and other countries. As long as it was packaged here it was labeled US beef. That’s something that all consumers should be concerned about, because we’re getting low dollar now for our beef. We were making more than $3 a pound, and now we’re maybe making $1.80.”
On another side of Cochise County, somewhere on the side of the Dos Cabezas, there is built a home situated just so, so the family can see all the way to the Santa Rita Mountains in Tucson. They rarely sit and enjoy the view, however, because Annie and Larry Moore are just too busy keeping up their home and ranch, and this is their retirement home.
For the pair it’s a day of work from sunup to sundown. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. For Larry, a fourth-generation Southeastern Arizona rancher, it’s first things first.
“I gotta have my coffee first,” he said.
Then it’s feeding the dogs and horses. Those things for sure, but the day could also include riding, repairing water troughs or pipelines, putting up salt or some kind of molasses mixture. Whatever the day holds, it’s full.
“I just couldn’t see closing the door and not be able to go out and do something,” Larry said. “Had to have a few cows, had to have a few horses, had to have my border collies. It’s just something to keep your body and soul glued together, your mind active and something to look forward to when you get up in the morning. I don’t know what I’d do other than go stark raving mad if I didn’t have something to keep me occupied.”
This is not the Moores’ first ranch. Years ago they bought Larry’s father’s holding in Rucker Canyon, had a couple of children and made a living ranching. Some years were more prosperous than others.
“We almost went bankrupt,” Larry said.
You wouldn’t know it to see them now. This home, they say, is a retirement home, but something more, too. It can one day be a bed and breakfast or a dude ranch. One peek inside and you know that’s true. Annie arranged things with the eye of a decorator, and now the territorial-style home can accommodate guests if the next owners want that. In the meantime, however, it’s still ranching, and for Annie, a mail order business selling Western-style china.
They were nominated to be inducted by Jim Webb from the Globe area, and feel quite honored to be recognized.
“It’s a real humbling experience that your peers and constituents are recognizing your contributions to the industry,” Annie said. She also understands that through the organizations they’ve been active in through the years, the Cochise-Graham Cattle Growers, for example, has been a part of keeping the ranching industry alive.
“We also wanted to contribute to the longevity of the industry by assuring that the public understood ... everything has to do with the future of the cattle industry,” Annie said.
“One thing that really struck me is not only are our participation in the industry and community, is going back in time and history, starting with my great-grandfather,” Larry added. “I just thought it was kind of neat, no matter how miniscule it was, but some way or another they were all involved, perhaps, in the establishment and history of the industry in the state of Arizona.”