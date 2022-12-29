Safety network1

At a recent meeting, Cochise County School Superintendent Dr. Jacqui Clay outlines a $1.5 million School Safety Pilot Program Grant designed to make schools safer with a multi-layered security grid to local law enforcement.

 Submitted

SIERRA VISTA — Parents worried about their children’s safety at school — 46 shootings in schools across the country resulted in deaths or injuries this year — can now breathe a little easier.

Schools throughout Cochise County will be a lot safer with top-notch security protection technology that will give law enforcement a leg up in preventing the unthinkable from happening.

