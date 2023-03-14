SIERRA VISTA — The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby announced a “Rally for Democracy” will be held at Veterans Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the pavilion on Saturday, March 18.
The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby is a non–partisan group of voters committed to the recall of county Supervisor Tom Crosby for his refusal to approve the 2022 general election results as mandated by the state, his push to hand count ballots and his efforts to delegate election authority to County Recorder David Stevens.
The purpose is singular and the nonpartisan committee endorses no candidate. The petition to get the recall on the ballot requires 4,865 signatures from eligible voters in District 1 of Cochise County. These signatures must be submitted to the county by May 3.
The event will feature music, speakers, kids’ activities, entertainment, food trucks and opportunities to register to vote as well as sign the petition to recall Crosby.
“Come enjoy a day at the park with people who care about our community and our democracy,” said Committee to Recall Tom Crosby Chairman Eric Suchodolski. “Bring a friend, and let's make a visible show of our strength and commitment to protecting democracy here.”
The committee invites everyone to attend, including those who are from outside District 1 and those who may not be engaged in the political process.
“This will be a fun day to build civic participation, support our democracy, and build community,” added Suchodolski.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone