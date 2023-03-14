Recall Crosby event Saturday in Veterans Park

Committee to Recall Tom Crosby

SIERRA VISTA — The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby announced a “Rally for Democracy” will be held at Veterans Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the pavilion on Saturday, March 18.

The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby is a non–partisan group of voters committed to the recall of county Supervisor Tom Crosby for his refusal to approve the 2022 general election results as mandated by the state, his push to hand count ballots and his efforts to delegate election authority to County Recorder David Stevens.

