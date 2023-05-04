SIERRA VISTA — The bipartisan effort to recall Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby has come to an end as organizers were unable to collect enough signatures.
The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby announced yesterday it failed to collect the required minimum number of signatures of 4,865 over the past four months.
“In recent weeks, support for the recall had dramatically increased, with more and more people signing, and ultimately yielded nearly 4,300 valid signatures,” stated Eric Suchodolski, one of the organizers.
The recall effort began in January as people living in Crosby’s District 1 believed he risked 47,000 county ballots when he and Supervisor Peggy Judd, both Republicans who claimed there were problems with the electronic tabulation machines, refused to approve the 2022 General Election results. That landed them in court.
Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley presided over the hearing due to possible conflicts of interest if Cochise County Superior Court judges heard the case. McGinley ordered the supervisors to fulfill their legal requirement to approve the canvass. Judd and Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat who was in opposition to their actions, followed the judge’s order, Crosby did not.
The press release from Suchodolski stated, “He defied the order of an Arizona Superior Court judge by refusing to certify our county’s 2022 election. This would have disenfranchised more than 47,000 county voters. He interfered with the election officials, ignored the legal advice of our county attorney and promoted an illegal hand count of 100% of the ballots. He violated multiple Arizona Title 16 statutes regarding elections. These actions resulted in unwarranted expenses to taxpayers. Supervisor Crosby is unfit to continue in his elected position and should be recalled.”
He noted the committee faced many challenges. Many people within District 1, which encompasses most of Sierra Vista and the surrounding area, were not aware of Crosby’s actions while others did not want to get involved.
There was even a backlash as some people thought the 2022 election results should not have been approved even though unsubstantiated claims of interference and fraud were dismissed in the courts.
Suchodolski said the city’s and county’s regulations of political signage prevented them from reaching more people.
“Despite all this, the recall effort produced significant tangible results to be proud of. The truly non-partisan coalition that included Democrats, Republicans and independents worked together to strengthen our democracy,” said Suchodolski.
Almost 60% of the signatures gathered were from Republicans, independents and others who were not Democrats.
He continued, “In addition to the nearly 4,300 District 1 registered voters who signed, there were requests to sign from many others across the county, support from across the state and beyond, and requests for information on a possible recall of Peggy Judd.
“Community has been built around this issue, which will ultimately strengthen our democracy,” said Suchodolski. “The team of over 60 volunteers working on this did an amazing job, and we are proud of what we accomplished together. This will not be the end — we will just continue in a different way, and it will take a bit longer. The community has something to build on.
“The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby will continue to fight to ensure all votes are counted and that no challenge to democracy goes unanswered. The fight will continue into 2024 to make sure that all votes are counted."
Judd and Crosby are responsible for nearly $200,000 in legal fees from lawsuits filed for refusing to approve the results and for demanding a hand count of ballots cast at all the vote centers after the 2022 election had begun and early votes and mail in ballots were already being returned. Their plan, which included County Recorder David Stevens, did not include provisional or early ballots turned in at the voting centers.
Though the recall did not succeed, voters will have two more candidates to choose from other than Crosby for the District 1 seat.
According to the county election website, Gregory L. Johnson, a Republican who holds a seat on the Sierra Vista City Council, and Theresa Walsh, a Democrat who is the vice president of Programs for the Democratic Women of Southeastern Arizona, have filed letters of interest for Ward 1 candidacy.
With the retirement of English at the end of her term, the District 2 seat, representing the eastern part of the county and west into Hereford, will be up for grabs. So far, only Democrats have filed letters of interest for the seat. They include Bisbee City Manager Stephen Pauken, Bisbee Councilwoman Joni Giacomino and Douglas Councilman Mitchell Lindeman.
Incumbent Judd, representing District 3, has yet to file a letter of interest to retain her seat, which represents the entire northern portion of the county, Fort Huachuca and the western area of the county.
Republicans Katie Miller, who operates the Bakester’s Pastries in Willcox, and Willcox councilman Michael Laws have submitted letters of interest for District 3.
Stevens, who was also named in lawsuits for his pressure for a proposed hand count action, is now in charge of the elections department and is serving as the interim elections department director thanks to the votes of Judd and Crosby.
He was given approval by Crosby and Judd to hire Bob Bartlesmeyer from La Paz County as the new elections director. Like Judd and Crosby, Bartelsmeyer believed the 2020 presidential election was fixed and Donald Trump won it, leaving many in the county uncomfortable with two election deniers handling their ballots.
Stevens has a 2024 contender in Anne Carl, a well-known attorney in Bisbee.