SIERRA VISTA — The bipartisan effort to recall Cochise County Supervisor Tom Crosby has come to an end as organizers were unable to collect enough signatures.

The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby announced yesterday it failed to collect the required minimum number of signatures of 4,865 over the past four months.

