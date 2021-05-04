A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday after Willcox Police said the suspect’s wife escaped from the couple’s residence, flagged down a police officer and claimed her husband had tied her up a couple of days prior.
Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield said the victim stopped a female police officer who was driving along Bisbee Avenue after her shift had ended. The woman who approached the officer was bruised and said she had escaped from her house while her husband went to the store, Hadfield said.
The husband, Romaine Quinn, 55, was arrested Sunday and taken to the Cochise County Jail on a slew of charges that include kidnapping and aggravated assault.
The woman told police she was held against her will. Hadfield said police believe she was probably sexually assaulted and beaten.
“We got her to a safe location,” Hadfield said Tuesday. “Our officer was heading home after a long shift and she just happened to run into her. It was fate.”
Quinn, who hails from Wisconsin, has a lengthy criminal history in that state that includes a stint in prison for defrauding investors of $31,000 in 2010 so he could gamble at a casino, and a conviction shortly thereafter for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2011, published articles show.
After serving five years in prison for the sexual assault offense, Quinn was released in 2020 and was required to register as a sex offender in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, where he was once a businessman. It’s not clear how he ended up in Willcox, but he is also registered as a sex offender there, Hadfield confirmed.
Quinn’s son, also named Romaine, served as an assemblyman in the Wisconsin State Legislature for five years.
The older Quinn, who is slated to appear in Cochise County Superior Court on Thursday for a bail eligibility hearing, has been charged with endangerment, intimidation, stalking; domestic violence intentional injury; aggravated assault/victim bound or restrained; aggravated assault causing serious injury; unlawful imprisonment; kidnap; arson of structure or property; robbery; removing physical evidence; fighting; recklessly handling/discharging a weapon,; endangerment of another; stalking/intimidation.