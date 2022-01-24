BISBEE — Every two weeks, Cochise County Health and Social Services provides an update on the status of the COVID–19 pandemic and the latest news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not only for the Board of Supervisors, but to everyone interested in staying informed.
Providing accurate information on the progress of the virus and its variants and what people can do to limit themselves to exposure is at the forefront of every work session. And, the most important action to take against the virus is getting vaccinated, as CHSS Director Alicia Thompson and the medical team has mentioned numerous times.
During Friday’s session, Supervisor Tom Crosby asked the COVID–19 emergency team to provide a report on information posted on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System to keep up with trends, even though the information may not be accurate or truthful. He wants to provide county residents with enough information so they can make informed decisions on whether or not to get vaccinated.
However, the site is causing confusion as it “relies on individuals to send in reports of their experiences. Anyone can submit a report to VAERS, including parents and patients.”
VAERS acknowledges in its disclaimer, “Reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable. This limitation has caused confusion in the publicly available data, specifically regarding the number of reported deaths.
“There have been instances where people have misinterpreted reports of deaths following vaccination as deaths caused by the vaccines. That is not accurate. VAERS accepts all reports of adverse health events following vaccinations without judging whether the vaccine caused the adverse health event. Some reports to VAERS represent true vaccine reactions and others are coincidental adverse health events and not related to vaccination. Overall, a causal relationship cannot be established using information from VAERS report alone.”
VAERS has limitations in the review of the reported data. CDC states, “It is generally not possible to find out from VAERS data if a vaccine caused the adverse event. Reports submitted to VAERS often lack details and sometimes contain errors. VAERS data cannot be used to determine rates of adverse events. The data do not represent all known safety information for a vaccine and should be interpreted in the context of other scientific information.”
Supervisor Ann English said, “You said doctors have to report to VAERS. If only medical professionals could add data, we could consider it as a place to track trends. But, when anyone can put something up, how can we believe data not supported by facts?”
She did not think it was appropriate to set CHSS staff to sifting through a massive data base. “I don’t think that’s our job.”
Supervisor Peggy Judd said she also would like the county to track trends on VAERS on a monthly basis and get a “second opinion” from other doctors and medical sources. “There’s going to be two truths out there.”
Thompson said, “I’ll reiterate. Anyone at any time can put in a VAERS report. There is no oversight. Anyone can say whatever they want. This is greatly misunderstood by our community. I would be wary of data not validated.”
Latest COVID–19 numbers Martha Montano, CHSS lead epidemiologist, told the supervisors, “Arizona has seen more cases of COVID–19 in the past week than any other week of the pandemic. We’ve seen more people seeking care in emergency rooms and more people seeking COVID–19 testing. It’s been a record-breaking week.”
Montano pointed out unvaccinated people are 4.9 times more likely to test positive for the virus and 17.5 times more likely to be hospitalized. The unvaccinated are 31.1 times more likely to die from COVID–19.
Since the last work session two weeks ago, there have been 3,533 new cases, which landed 45 more people in the hospital and another 14 deaths bringing the total deaths to 476, she said. Most cases were due to the omicron variant which, while less deadly than the delta variant, still causes severe symptoms in some which result in hospitalizations.
Vicky King, CHSS director of nursing, reported another 1,205 people in the county have been vaccinated since the last meeting as providers have opened up some drive-thru clinics.
Currently, 69.4% of county residents have received the vaccine and the highest vaccination rate is in the Douglas area zip codes followed by Sierra Vista and Benson, said King. The fully vaccinated number has reached 68,890.
The CDC announced vaccine booster shots can be administered as soon as five months after the last shot for those 12 years old and older, she added.
She also talked about masks and gave the CDC’s recommendation that everyone mask up while indoors to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Any mask is better than no mask, especially in confined spaces with high numbers of people,” she said. “Disposable surgical masks that fit properly and KN95 and N95 masks offer better protecting from airborne virus particles.”
Breakthrough cases of those adults who have been fully vaccinated total 2,529 with 65 hospitalizations and 20 deaths. Children up to age 19 have had 243 breakthrough cases with zero hospitalizations and deaths, said Ginger Dixon, CHSS epidemiologist.
Daniel Williamson, county school liaison epidemiologist, told the supervisors there have been 552 school-related cases since the start of the new semester Jan. 3 with 537 new cases.
He said, “97% of total cases have been added since the last meeting and 23 out of 65 schools have met the outbreak definition since the start of the semester. That’s up from 20 schools from last meeting.”
Hospital staff is also being hit by omicron and are still impacted by the virus. The peak of hospitalizations of this latest variant is expected in mid–February.
English asked for information on the CDC’s new N95 mask recommendations and where people might be able to get them. “People are having trouble finding them and if they do find some online, how do they know they’re getting the real thing?”
Thompson said purchasers should look for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health approved stamp on the masks.