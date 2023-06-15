Data from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner shows that the remains of 172 undocumented border crossers were recovered along the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona in 2022. The remains of 46 people have been recovered since the start of 2023 for a total of 218.
The primary causes of death were either undetermined or environmental exposure. Only 44% of the remains have been positively identified and of those positively identified, 84% were male. A majority of the identified were determined to be from Mexico or Guatemala.
“It’s truly inhumane, and this is a byproduct of a border that is being violated,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels. “We have to do a better job of managing it. We need a reasonably manageable border that saves lives and keeps our country safe both for migrants and Americans.”
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Department has 621 border felony bookings so far this year and 49 border misdemeanors. So far this year it has spent $1.3 million on border related jail costs.
Dannels told the Herald/Review a more secure border is needed to prevent migrant deaths in the desert. He said that people are coming to the border and are then being exploited by the cartels in Mexico.
He said they are perishing on U.S. soil at the hands of the cartels. One solution suggested by Dannels was a national campaign of education prevention that would be aimed at preventing migrants from trying to cross the border in the first place.
Not everyone shares Dannels’ view that a more secure border is the way to reduce migrant deaths in Southern Arizona. Research from the University of Arizona’s Binational Migration Institute that analyzed the migrant deaths reported by the PCOME from 1990-2020 concluded that the thousands of migrant deaths during that period were a result of increased border enforcement and economic, political and social conditions in migrant-sending countries.
The Binational Migration Institute’s analysis showed that migrant deaths in Southern Arizona tripled between 2000 and 2005 and again between 2006 and 2013. The institute linked this increase to increased border security efforts by Customs and Border Patrol.
In 1994 the institute launched its first detention-through-deterrence campaign, which focused on increasing security measures at urban ports of entry. The research published by the institute concluded this created a so-called “funnel-effect” that pushed migrants to cross in more remote areas of the desert in order to avoid apprehension. There were an increased number of apprehensions in the Tucson Border Patrol Sector around the same time.
“Border enforcement and securitization practices instituted in the mid-1990s effectively displaced undocumented border crossers into the most remote and dangerous regions of the borderlands,” said the report.
The medical examiner department continues to investigate the highest number of migrant deaths in the country and has the second highest number of remains, behind California. In Cochise County, many of the remains are found in remote locations.
This year, the sheriff's office received just less than half a million dollars from the state for its Search and Rescue Team. Dannels said this is largely due to the high volume of migrants perishing in remote parts of the county.
Earlier this month, 40 participants completed the 20th Annual Migrant Trail Walk. The annual event takes walkers from Sasabe, Sonora, to Tucson to raise awareness of migrant deaths along the border and stand in solidarity with victims of global migration who have died and disappeared on their journeys.
The group’s press release highlighted that in Arizona alone, the remains of 4,015 people have been recovered since the 1990s when the U.S. began implementing prevention through deterrence policies at the border.
The press release criticized the Biden administration’s border and asylum policies, saying they were continuing to deny migrants and asylum seekers realistic and safe passage to the United States.
“For two decades, we have stood in solidarity with migrants and their families,” Kat Rodriguez, one of the walk’s founders, said in the press release. “We denounce the border policies that have devastated countless families who grieve loved ones who have died or disappeared. Since the day after our last Migrant Trail in 2022, the remains of 160 individuals have been recovered in Southern Arizona: 115 men, 17 women, and 28 who have yet to have their sex identified. We mourn and grieve these deaths, but we also continue to honor our pledge to bear witness to what deadly U.S. policies have wrought.”
