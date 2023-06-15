Data from the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner shows that the remains of 172 undocumented border crossers were recovered along the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona in 2022. The remains of 46 people have been recovered since the start of 2023 for a total of 218. 

The primary causes of death were either undetermined or environmental exposure. Only 44% of the remains have been positively identified and of those positively identified, 84% were male. A majority of the identified were determined to be from Mexico or Guatemala. 

