SIERRA VISTA —Human remains found scattered about a sprawling property in Sunizona in early September that are linked to the disappearance of a man and woman who traveled there to pick up the woman's daughter will be sent to a private lab in the hope they can be identified, a Cochise County prosecutor said Friday.
Investigators with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office have said that the bones found at the residence of Gregory Carlson belong to Carlson's ex-wife and a family friend who accompanied her to retrieve the child she shared with Carlson.
Carlson, 56, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.
Cochise County Sheriff's detectives have said the remains belong to Duong Nguyen and her friend, Robert Atwell, both of Philadelphia.
The pair had traveled from Philadelphia to Sunizona to pick up Nguyen's 4-year-old daughter. Nguyen had custody of the child, but Carlson had visitation rights, investigators said. The youngster had spent a week in late August with Carlson and his parents at the Sunizona property off East Aschenbach Road.
Nguyen's relatives said she had gone with Atwell because she feared Carlson, with whom she had a rocky relationship. Nguyen and Atwell were never seen again after they went to Carlson's residence to pick up the child, detectives said.
Family members became concerned when Nguyen and Atwell failed to return to Philadelphia. A relative of Nguyen's called the Sheriff's Office on Sept. 4. The family member told investigators that Nguyen and Atwell were supposed to pick up her daughter on Sept. 3.
The Sheriff's Office dispatched a deputy to the property, owned by Carlson's parents. Carlson was there with his daughter and claimed that Nguyen and Atwell never showed.
But Carlson's nervous demeanor concerned a deputy, and a search was done of the massive property with help from of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team. After several hours, a charred vehicle somewhat matching the description of the car Nguyen and Atwell had rented at the Phoenix airport was found on the Carlson property, investigators said.
Cadaver dogs were then brought in by Sheriff's investigators and the canines found human bones on the property. There were few bones, detectives said, and they were not in good condition.
At a hearing Friday before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardina, prosecutor Michael Powell told the judge the remains will be sent to a private lab for identification.
"My understanding is that they have capabilities that better allow them to process the remains in the state that they were collected by police," Powell said an email to the Herald/Review Friday.
Another hearing in the case has been scheduled for Feb. 11.