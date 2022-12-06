COCHISE COUNTY — No matter how controversial or polarizing the issue, Rep. Jim Kolbe — who passed away at 80 on Dec. 3 — knew how to get things done on issues he felt mattered to the state he represented and loved for more than 20 years.

And what he accomplished he did so with a fighting spirit that impacted the lives of Arizonans, including those in Cochise County by pushing through bills and securing funding on projects that still benefit and protect the area today.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?