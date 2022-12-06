COCHISE COUNTY — No matter how controversial or polarizing the issue, Rep. Jim Kolbe — who passed away at 80 on Dec. 3 — knew how to get things done on issues he felt mattered to the state he represented and loved for more than 20 years.
And what he accomplished he did so with a fighting spirit that impacted the lives of Arizonans, including those in Cochise County by pushing through bills and securing funding on projects that still benefit and protect the area today.
Whether it was standing up for free trade, gay rights, to threats about closing Fort Huachuca or protecting the upper San Pedro River, Kolbe never backed down, even to his own party.
“We were dear, dear friends, and I went through all his ups and downs with him,” recalled Jane Strain, wife of former Sierra Vista mayor Bob Strain. Bob Strain died Oct. 29.
“I first met Jim while working his campaign in Cochise County. Jim represented all the interests of his district as a true statesman. He was intelligent, thoughtful and kind.
"Even in the most contentious situations, he was honest and aware of all the different aspects of issues. We will miss his style of consistent, reasonable leadership.”
The Arizona Republican who served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than two decades was lauded by those who knew him personally and worked with him on making Cochise County a better place to live.
“Rep. Kolbe sponsored the original bill which created the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area in 1987,” said longtime Sierra Vista City Manager Charles Potucek. “Since that time, he took a keen interest in protecting Fort Huachuca while working with us to preserve the SPRNCA.
“While a member of the influential House Appropriations Committee, he was able to secure $1 million annually for a number of years through the Bureau of Land Management budget to support the Upper San Pedro Partnership. This resulted in the generation of significant scientific study and beneficial projects that we employ to this day.”
Kolbe also was a strong advocate for Southern Arizona and wanted it to remain a state and national treasure. Chairwoman of the Pima County Board of Supervisors Sharon Bronson credited his leadership in Congress for helping to preserve the state’s open spaces he saw as treasures, places like Green Valley’s Canoa Ranch, a 4,800-acre conservation park; and the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, a green riparian zone in Sonoita.
Potucek also remembered how Kolbe took a stand backing measures safeguarding both Fort Huachuca and the area from potential lawsuits.
“He also sponsored significant legislation through the 2004 National Defense Authorization Act that protects the fort and the community from the deleterious effects of frivolous lawsuits using the Endangered Species Act which also is still in place to this day,” remembered Potucek. “Rep. Kolbe was always very gracious and welcoming to us when journeying to Washington, DC. He always made his office available to us as a home base for our visits, and we could always count on his staff for their expertise and responsiveness to our needs.”
Raised in neighboring Santa Cruz County, Kolbe served as a page for Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., in Washington when he was 15. He became a member of the Young Republicans while attending Northwestern University and later served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Valor.
Former Cochise County Supervisor Judy Gignac recalled she and Kolbe started their political careers in 1976 and worked together on several pressing issues facing the county.
"I don’t recall how we met, but it seems like we knew each other forever," said Gignac. "He was a man of integrity and willing to help all parts of the congressional district he served for 12 years, a district that included Cochise County. We did work ... together successfully overcoming threats to the closure of Fort Huachuca and multi-year funding for the Upper San Pedro Partnership. He was instrumental in protecting the upper San Pedro River through congressional establishment of the San Pedro Riparian Conservation Area.
"He was always there when we needed him. Over the years our county has been represented by several congresspersons, but I will always consider Jim one of the best, the most considerate and the most helpful one of all."
Kolbe repeatedly co-sponsored a bill to scrap the military’s "don’t ask, don’t tell" policy on homosexuality, sat on the national advisory board of the Log Cabin Republicans representing the LGBT community, came out as gay in 1996 and continued to fight for gay rights. Before retiring, he called the GOP’s continued opposition to same-sex marriage, abortion and embryonic stem cell research “a terrible mistake.”
“RIP Congressman Jim Kolbe,” former Bisbee mayor Tom Wheeler posted on Bisbee Community Facebook. “You were a friend to Bisbee. You were the last Republican I voted for.”
Other Bisbee residents also admired Kolbe not only for his sincerity, but for the qualities most modern-day lawmakers seem to lack.
“Jim truly cared about his constituents,” Gary Dillard posted on Facebook. “I was amazed that after meeting you once he would remember your name forever. I wish all of our representatives were more like him!”
His commitment on local issues also had many Democratic voters cast their ballots his way.
“He was true to his constituents that many Dems I know voted for him,” Bisbee’s Joe Gilliland posted.
A social moderate and a fiscal conservative who often sparred with fellow Republicans over an abundance of issues, Kolbe unsuccessfully tried to do away with pennies by rounding off all cash transactions to the nearest 5 cents — a move largely driven by the rising cost of the penny’s main ingredient, zinc.
President of the Huachuca 50 Dr. Randy Groth remembered Kolbe's constant presence in Sierra Vista.
"He attended every groundbreaking and dedication ceremony at UA South during that time," said Groth. "He attended graduation ceremonies, supported our fundraising efforts and constantly brought other members of Congress to the Sierra Vista/Fort Huachuca area to help us educate and gain their support.
"He was a good congressman who served us well. What is more, Jim was a good person. His heart was in the right place. He was smart, witty, well- mannered and had a great sense of humor. He taught me a great deal about people, politics and how the system works. Jim was a friend, confidant and mentor. I owe him a great deal and will miss him."
Amidst all the accolades and tributes, perhaps Pima County’s Bronson described Kolbe best when she aptly lauded him as an “old school Republican in the mold of Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower — a friend of business and the environment.”