BISBEE — The offices of the county treasurer and county recorder will get some necessary renovations to better employee working conditions and customer satisfaction as the county Board of Supervisors approved the $334,769 project to be done by Marsh Development, Inc., during Tuesday’s meeting.
Treasurer Catherine Traywick and Cochise County Recorder David Stevens explained the situation to the county administrator Richard Karwaczka about their needs and following an evaluation, the Facilities Department was advised to obtain formal architectural plans for both projects and work with Procurement to advertise the project through the formal bidding process.
The Recorder's Office was found to be lacking a functional work environment for the employees as they have less room for work space than the public who come in for various reasons, according to meeting documents. Staff needed more workspace to accommodate the increases in recorded filings and voter registration needs. Additionally, the area where early voting takes place needs to be relocated so that it is better isolated, more functional, and does not interfere with public members trying to gain access and use the microfilm room.
The Treasurer's Office customer service representatives are also working in confined narrow spaces, so part of the project is to open up the customer service area. A vault room is also planned to provide a more secured area to store sensitive documents. Two sets of office walls will be constructed in an area currently occupied by two employees working in cubicles. Providing these two employees with offices will ensure their ability to maintain any sensitive documentation they handle or sensitive information they may discuss, as well as prevent outside interruptions.
Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby also accepted a grant from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for the Cochise County Office of Emergency Services in support of a “Live–Fire, Train–the–Trainer Program” for all Cochise County fire departments in the amount of $16,425, effective Oct. 1, through Sept. 30, 2022.
Director of Emergency Management Judy Lynn explained the grant provides funding to address gaps in local capabilities to prepare for and respond to terrorism–related events and disasters and specifically will train firefighters from fire departments in the county to be able to run live–fire training.
The training is a critical part of the instruction and certification process for firefighters and teaches them how to safely and effectively fight real fires in a controlled setting, under supervision, she said.
“There are two components to the training, classroom education and hands–on or field training,” she said. “It is cost prohibitive for Cochise County fire departments, particularly the smaller and volunteer departments, to send their personnel to other counties for training. This project will train Cochise County firefighters to be able to run the training locally.”
Fry Fire Department will pay for and host upcoming trainings and the Lynn will assist in submitting the required quarterly programmatic reports and the reimbursement requests.