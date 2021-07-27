Editor’s note: Cochise County’s other Legislative District 14 elected officials, Sen. David Gowan and Rep. Becky Nutt, were presented the same questions by the Herald/Review, but as of press time have not responded. They are still welcome to provide answers to these questions.
1. What was the highlight of the 2021 session?
There were many highlights. In addition to those identified in the accompanying article:
We passed a fiscally conservative budget with tax reform, while investing in education, transportation, public health and other issues important to Arizona.
We took positive steps to manage our forests to prevent catastrophic wildfire, allowing for partnerships to clear built-up fuels. This program aligns with the Arizona Healthy Forest Initiative. Our Special Session gave support to firefighters and safety officials as they battle wildfires and provided funds for postfire disasters.
We expanded access to telemedicine, especially helpful to rural Arizona. We strengthened our Second Amendment rights.
We strengthened election integrity issues.
2. What was the lowlight of the 2021 legislative session?
The low point of the session, I think, was the length of the session.
3. Which new legislation will have the biggest impact to Cochise County?
Most of what we passed will have an impact on Cochise County. Hopefully, with the new tax reform, we will attract more businesses/jobs and existing businesses will grow and expand. We funded infrastructure (roads) in Cochise County, also Water Protection Funding and other opportunities for water conservation projects in Cochise County and other rural areas. And opportunities for expansion of broadband in rural areas.
4.Why did you support the state budget and tax cuts, and were you in communication with local officials over concerns on how their budgets would be impacted?
I heard from several cities that they did not want us to lower our constituents’ income taxes. To help them with their budgets and address any perceived shortfalls we increased their percentage of shared revenues from 15% to 18%. The cities enjoy a new revenue source from wayfare/internet tax on goods bought and in addition they will also get a share of taxes on the initiative that legalized marijuana. We also repealed local cost sharing charge with the Department of Revenue ($20 million).
5. What was your major accomplishment of the session?
Not sure I can identify just one. I had a very successful session as I had 37 bills completed this session. As chairman of the House Natural Resource, Energy and Water Committee I sponsored legislation for water conservation, clean water protections, water projects and reform. Also, required accountability for missing children under the control of Department of Child Safety. I repealed laws that needed repealed and required transparency in government. I passed bills to honor and thank our law enforcement, first responders and Border Patrol.
6. What are your thoughts or goals for the 2022 session?
We need to continue to allow growth in other parts of the state. Arizona is open for business and policies need to business friendly. I believe in less government … lower taxes … personal responsibility, the free enterprise system and in protecting property rights. We need to protect our borders and have safe communities. I do have bill folders open for next year to address important issues unresolved this past session. My door is always open to discuss issues of concern.