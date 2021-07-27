We had a long but very successful 2021 legislative session.
We passed a $12.8 billion budget this session. We paid off debt, funded education, provided tax reform, provided transparency, passed election integrity policy, built infrastructure, provided funds for water projects and repealed unnecessary statutes.
Arizona’s economy is growing and continues to attract new businesses and jobs. With the threat of Arizona businesses leaving our state because of one of the highest income tax rates, we decided a flat tax would be in the best interest of the state. This year we had extra funds and decided it needed to be returned to the taxpayers. This plan will protect Arizona’s small businesses from a 77.7% tax increase, and still allow the 3.5% education tax to go to education.
Arizona competes with other states that have NO income tax. Small business is the backbone of our country and makes up 99% of Arizona businesses. Without this tax reform Arizona would join California in having one of the highest income taxes in the country. Under our budget this session we remain structurally balanced.
We also eliminated the income tax on veterans’ pensions, the men and women who have served and protected our country and the freedoms we enjoy today. This is also an economic development policy. Our veterans bring with them their income … their healthcare … their training and experience that our communities need. They have second careers (that are taxable), their spouses’ income are taxable, they buy big ticket items like houses, vehicles, technology devices and other taxable items. We all want these men and women (and their families) to retire to our communities. It’s a win-win for Arizona.
Education funding this session has substantially increased and included over $900 million NEW dollars that went into education. Not only did we give teachers a 20% increase in salaries over the last couple of years but here is what we funded this session:
• $168M in growth and inflation adjustments
• $50M increase for special education funding
• $68M to fully restore Additional Assistance
• $65M to pay down more of the rollover
• 60% increase to the amount per square foot for new construction projects
• $30M over two years for a Transportation Innovation Grant program
• $6.9M for additional early literacy supports
• $1M new weight for gifted students plus
• $800K to help identify those students
• $5M for Extraordinary Special Needs Fund
• $35M in federal COVID funds to schools that keep their schools open during the pandemic.
We also funded $28M for rural community colleges and additional $180M to universities. More than 56% of our budget went to education.
We expect to see academic achievement increases for our students. Total education funding, including state and federal dollars, was $12 billion.
We prohibited the teaching of critical race theory that says one race, ethnic group or sex is morally or intellectually superior to another race, ethnic group or sex.
We also put parents in the driver’s seat for decisions for their children about sex education in our public schools. No sex education prior to fifth grade … disclosure of curriculum to be available to review and parents allowed to opt-in to a class if desired. Parents believe this is their job not schools.