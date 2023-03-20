BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors (BOS) is may undergo yet another investigation, this time the U.S. Department of Justice at the behest of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva.

Grijalva requested the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) look into the Feb. 28 meeting in which two members of the BOS — Peggy Judd and  Thomas Crosby — appointed County Recorder David Stevens as county elections director.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?