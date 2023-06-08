Between 2019 and 2021, federal contractors installed more than 1,800 stadium lights along 60 miles of the U.S. Mexican border in Arizona. The lights have not been made operational, but the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol are now evaluating lighting across the southern border. This could lead to the lights being used soon.
A new report from the Center for Biological Diversity seeks to document the potential negative impacts these lights would have on wildlife if turned on. The report points out there was no legal or scientific analysis of the effects of the lights when they were installed and criticizes the federal government for not providing an opportunity for public engagement with DHS and the land-management agencies when these lights were installed.
“If these lights are just flipped on, you’re talking about really intense stadium lighting coming on in some of the most remote wild areas left in North America,” said Russ McSpadden, one of the authors of the report.
McSpadden told the Herald/Review that turning these lights on along the border would be adding insult to injury because of the existing border wall. “If the lights are turned on it would add a wall of light that would have completely new and compounded effects on wildlife.”
The report highlights the light’s potential impacts on federally designated conservation areas, endangered species and the Sonoran Desert’s biodiversity. According to the report, 550 lights have been installed in Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, 740 lights have been installed in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, 12 lights have been installed in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and 500 lights have been installed in the San Bernardino Valley and National Wildlife Refuge.
According to the center, the lights installed in these areas cut across habitat for 16 threatened and endangered species and pose a threat to most species of wildlife in the area.
“Artificial light pollution is one of the most widespread threats to biodiversity around the globe,” wrote the center in its report. “Light pollution has numerous and severe impacts on wildlife, especially harming nocturnal wildlife, species active during the twilight, insects, and migratory birds and bats. Artificial light disrupts natural rhythms, influences predator-prey relationships, and hinders navigation, reproduction, nourishment and sleep.”
McSpadden pointed out the intensity of these lights, saying that they are much brighter than any street lights in metropolitan areas. These lights would be turned on in some of the darkest places in North America, he said.
The five lights installed directly over the San Pedro River are of particular concern to the center because of the river’s role as a major migration corridor for species traveling between the U.S and Mexico. The San Pedro River’s habitat is one of the most biodiverse places in North America. It has more vertebrate species than Yosemite National Park, according to McSpadden.
“Those 12 lights would be incredibly damaging because the San Pedro River is just this incredible wildlife corridor,” said McSpadden. “It’s this ribbon or riparian forest that runs north from Mexico into the United States, and so many species use it it’s kind of a superhighway for wildlife movement.”
Lighting within the San Pedro National Riparian Conservation Area also would be damaging to the hundreds of bird species that migrate to the area from South and Central America every year. Artificial lighting has been documented to substantially change bird behavior.
Birds aren’t the only winged species that could be impacted by artificial lighting along the border. According to the center’s report, the lesser long-nosed bats, which are the chief pollinator for cacti in Southern Arizona, would be disrupted. What impacts the lesser long-nosed bat impacts the entire cactus forest, said McSpadden.
McSpadden said the report focused on the lighting’s impact partly because of the legal framework laid out by the Endangered Species Act. The federal government is failing to fulfill its obligations under the ESA, he said.
However, the center cannot sue over violations of the ESA in this instance because of border security provisions laid out by the REAL ID Act. The act waived all federal, state and local laws, including environmental obligations for the construction of a border wall.
McSpadden said this section of the REAL ID Act needs to be repealed. The Center challenged this provision of the REAL ID Act before the Supreme Court in 2020 but lost the case.
When asked what the importance of biodiversity was compared to border security, McSpadden said that everything was a balance and any action that could cause species to go extinct would disrupt that balance.
McSpadden said that while surveying the lights along the border, he had spoken with multiple Border Patrol agents off the record who had said that turning on the lights would take away their tactical advantage and make some night-vision technology unusable. He also noted the lights were in varying states of disrepair along some sections of the border and making the operation functional could be very costly.
“What we had in the Trump administration was largely a campaign promise being pushed through without any real pause to look at the environmental effects, or even the effectiveness of the tools they were implementing,” said McSpadden. “What I see out there is $19 billion that was wasted. It was money thrown at border security, but the lights don’t change war and poverty in Central America or other places around the world. Lights and walls really don’t tackle the root causes of human migration.”
