Border Lights #1

Stadium lights have been installed over the San Pedro River in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. 

 Russ McSpadden

Between 2019 and 2021, federal contractors installed more than 1,800 stadium lights along 60 miles of the U.S. Mexican border in Arizona. The lights have not been made operational, but the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol are now evaluating lighting across the southern border. This could lead to the lights being used soon.

A new report from the Center for Biological Diversity seeks to document the potential negative impacts these lights would have on wildlife if turned on. The report points out there was no legal or scientific analysis of the effects of the lights when they were installed and criticizes the federal government for not providing an opportunity for public engagement with DHS and the land-management agencies when these lights were installed.

