COCHISE COUNTY — Restaurant owners — locally and nationwide — are trying to figure their way out of a problem that keeps trending downward.
How to attract and retain a labor force that has withered away following COVID-19 and dealt the industry a near-catastrophic blow has become one of the most significant problems facing restaurant owners today.
Cochise County is especially reeling from a workforce shortage hitting area restaurants.
The eighth-largest county in Arizona with a population of 123,677 in the most recent U.S. Census report has had nearly 300 restaurant and hospitality jobs on Arizona@Work’s job search for the last several months, said Eric Grisham, the company's business services representative.
Hundreds of others are listed on various job posting sites like ZipRecruiter, Indeed and SimplyHired, he added.
“A lot of the jobs listed are part-time, and that’s not what a lot of applicants are looking for,” said Grisham. “There’s also been a change in mentality job-wise after the pandemic. Part of it is wages. The minimum wage here is $13.85 an hour versus $15 in Tucson.
“But it's a two-way street. Restaurant owners need to rethink their work environment while some need to offer more and ask themselves if they’re a choice employer. And workers need to be more realistic about expecting high wages without certain skills. Everyone needs to be on the same sheet of music to make this work.”
COVID-19 changed the music dramatically three years ago, forcing the majority of restaurants to resort to takeout service to exist.
As of January, the restaurant labor force is more than 450,000 jobs below pre-pandemic levels, marking the largest employment deficit among all U.S. industries, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A National Restaurant Association study last year found that 63% of full-service restaurants and 61% of limited-service places are operating with fewer employees needed to accommodate guests.
"Personally, I walked out of three restaurants this past week," said Mark Schmitt, Cochise College's Small Business Development Center Director. "Empty tables, and they were making people wait for 45 minutes to be seated because they didn't have enough staff to serve people.
"There are restaurants closed right now because they can't get anyone willing to work in them."
It's not just Cochise County.
Between 10%-12% of the 10,000 restaurants in Arizona closed during the pandemic, according to an estimate from the Arizona Restaurant Association.
It was so devastating that about 80% of the restaurant workforce in Arizona — an industry that employs 230,000 people — was laid off at its highest point, and $2 billion in sales were lost, said Steve Chucri, CEO and president of ARA.
While more people are now returning to eating out again, restaurant owners should be thrilled with the bounce-back effect.
While many are, they’re also experiencing a major headache with a labor crunch that probably won’t let up anytime soon unless they find a way to make working in their restaurants more financially attractive for potential employees.
Schmitt says it's time for restaurant owners to start looking in the mirror.
“For years, everyone was saying we need to think outside the box,” said Grisham. “Going forward, restaurant owners need to reposition that box to attract workers by showing them there is room for growth in their business, letting employees know they’re appreciated and sharing their vision with them. Culver’s is an example of a restaurant that exemplifies this perfectly.”
From one end of Cochise County to another, the labor shortage is an ongoing issue causing a lack of customer service owners say is a big factor for turning away customers, making it difficult to cultivate repeat business.
The staff just isn’t there.
The lack of help has meant a smaller-than-normal crew in many restaurants, scrambling to do everything from serving to filling to-go orders with many establishments forced to cut their hours because of the worker shortage.
“For a long time we had to close around 5 p.m. because we couldn’t find anyone who wanted to work that shift,” said a Bisbee restaurant owner who took over her family’s restaurant following a death in the family. “We had a pretty decent breakfast and lunch crowd that I was able to handle, but you want to attract customers for dinner as well. I couldn’t fill that position. It’s been an ongoing problem since post-COVID.”
While Hereford’s La Sierra Grill Steakhouse, which opened last month hired 32 new employees, owner Manuel Grajeda is trying to hire 15 more to keep up with the demand of customers he’s projecting for a future expansion. He has closed the restaurant until June 15. When it reopens, it be on a reservations only basis.
Another restaurant that opened in Cochise County after nearly two years of a major remodel also is having a difficult time filling job openings. It has caused understaffing, with customers often being turned away, as well as a lack of service for those waiting for their orders.
What’s caused this sudden restaurant worker shortage in a county whose unemployment rate soared to 11% in 2020 that has since dropped to an unadjusted 4.0% rate in April?
Since the pandemic, the NRA says the industry is short-staffed by approximately 1 million people.
That trend is unlikely to change anytime soon.
Restaurant workers are leaving in droves, according to data from 7shifts, a technology company that develops management software for the restaurant industry, because they want three things: Higher wages, greater manager recognition and more flexibility.
While NRA’s State of the Industry Mid-Year Update said three of every four restaurant owners report employee hiring and retention as their greatest difficulty, 81% of restaurant operators say they are short at least one position, says Career Plug, an online database of job openings and employee profiles.
But mostly, industry experts say it boils down to traditionally low salaries restaurants provide.
A restaurant staffing shortage report by TouchBistro, a restaurant management system, found that only 54% of restaurants are offering higher wages to stay competitive, down from 61% in 2019.
"No opportunities for career growth, bad relationships with management, low pay all need to be worked on," said Schmitt.
Part of the problem is that because of COVID-19-related revenue losses, restaurants simply have less money to operate with and to offer employees.
Still, to bring in workers and retain them, Grisham says restaurant owners need to rethink and reposition their overall approach for hiring potential employees.
“It’s a struggle that comes down to a couple of things,” said Grisham. “Better management and a better work ethic of employees who feel they should get more than they’re worth.”