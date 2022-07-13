Chuck Bianco had a great idea: Restore a Vietnam-era jeep to its former glory. Never mind that he was not a mechanic; sitting in the driver’s seat brought back memories. His wife, Dottie, wasn’t so sure about it, especially after Bianco brought it home.
“I saw this odd-looking machine that was supposed to be a jeep,” she said, “but he was bound and determined that he was going to resurrect this jeep to look like his Vietnam jeep ... I mean, he knows nothing about mechanics, but he was going to do it.”
For Bianco, 82 and a 20-year U.S. Army career man, his two Vietnam stints were pivotal, life-changing. Today, he talks about his time with the 1st Cavalry Division frequently, rightly proud of the job he did. It’s this jeep, however, that for Bianco evokes the complicated and forgotten emotions from that time.
“This thing has a lot of memories for me, because I drove it in ‘Nam,” he said. “My year in Vietnam (1967) was very important to me because I was serving my country.”
As soon as he saw the jeep sitting unused in a local front yard, Bianco knew he had to have it.
“When I saw that George Nearhan (of Huachuca City) had this jeep sitting in front of his house, I says, ‘What do you want for this jeep, George?’ and he says, ‘Oh, I’ve got to have $5,000.’ I says, ‘Good. I’ll take it,’ ” Bianco said.
That was in 1999. Today Bianco loves nothing more than getting out the matte olive drab vehicle and riding around in it. The first time was especially important.
“It immediately started bringing back memories,” he said. “I was happy with that.”
Getting the jeep up and running was a job. Bianco began working on it, but poor health delayed the project. The couple’s son, Gregory Bianco, took over the restoration until poor health stopped him, too. Finally, Family Auto in Tucson finished the job (though it took them four years), using all original parts.
Ten years and nearly $30,000 later, Bianco has a running jeep. These days the jeep is brought out for special occasions, such as parades or other patriotic events, and sometimes for just a ride around the neighborhood to make sure everything is still operating correctly. Otherwise it lives in a garage built especially for it.
Look inside the jeep and you will see anything but comfort. The seats are basic, there are no doors and a large gas can in the back, but don’t race this baby.
“I don’t take it out on the highway because it doesn’t have the troop straps. They go on the driver side and the passenger side so for the benefit of safety, we just drive it around the neighborhood for about five laps and then put it back to bed,” said Bill Beecher, a friend of the family and the one who maintains and drives it.
Keeping the jeep in driving shape is like having a part-time job.
“It’s a minimum of twice a month — we set it up on the calendar — I come over and start it up,” Beecher said. “Let it run 10, 15 minutes. I check all the fluids. Once a month we’ll put a couple of gallons of new fuel in it ... We take the necessary steps to make sure it’s roadworthy and safe.”
The jeep unlocks a lot of memories of an experience Bianco would like to be able to share.
“Those memories, they’re there and to have something stimulate them to come out, that (means) a lot to me,” he said.