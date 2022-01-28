Retired Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue has been called back to the bench.
In a rare, though not unheard of instance, Conlogue has been summoned to "active duty" to preside over a settlement conference in a double-homicide case and a conspiracy to erase evidence case.
An administrative order signed on Jan. 19 by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, the county presiding judge, calls Conlogue back so he can oversee the settlement conference scheduled for accused killer Devon Neff.
Conlogue is being asked to assist because there is a backlog of cases at the courthouse that have been delayed or continued because of the pandemic, said Deputy Cochise County Court Administrator Niltza Flores.
Summoning a retired judge into service allows the other judges to attend to their caseloads.
The administrative order is the first one entered this year, court records show.
Neff, who is being held without bond, was arrested July 13, 2021, after Sierra Vista police said he shot two people to death in the parking lot of Filiberto’s Mexican Restaurant on Fry Boulevard. The shootings were captured on the eatery’s surveillance cameras, investigators said.
Police said the two people killed — Landan Klein and Honeylynne Garcia, both 25 — were in a drug-related criminal enterprise with Neff and Neff owed Klein money. When Klein went to the restaurant parking lot and approached Neff as he sat in his car, the two had words and investigators said Klein punched Neff in the face twice.
That's when police said Neff shot Klein from inside his car and then aimed at Garcia, shooting her as she sat in the passenger seat of Klein's vehicle.
Neff, 21, also is involved in a second case, investigators said, linked to the murders which includes Neff's mother, Tryna Lampman.
In that case Neff is accused of conspiring with his mother to erase evidence from his cell phone tying him to Klein and the killings. Neff and Lampman are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit hindering prosecution in the first degree involving terrorism/murder, and one count of attempt to commit hindering prosecution in the first degree involving terrorism/murder. Neff is charged with two additional counts of attempt to commit hindering prosecution.
Prosecutor Terisha Driggs had said Neff committed the second offense from his cell at the Cochise County Jail.
Both cases are scheduled for a settlement conference on Feb. 23, the Cochise County Attorney's Office said.
The administrative order requesting Conlogue's return says: "It is ordered that retired Judge James Conlogue is called back to active duty to serve as a settlement judge in the matters of State v. Devon Nathaniel Neff. It is further ordered that Judge James Conlogue shall receive compensation and expenses as provided in Article 6, Section 20 of the Arizona Constitution, from funds currently allocated to this court."
Article 6, Section 20 states in part that " ... A retired judge who is temporarily called back to the active duties of a judge is entitled to receive the same compensation and expenses as other like active judges less any amount received for such period in retirement benefits."
The website for the Arizona Supreme Court often shows administrative orders calling back retired judges around the state into active duty.
Flores said Friday that although such orders are rare in Cochise County, it's not unheard of. In 2019, then-presiding Judge Conlogue, who retired in December 2020, called back retired Judge Wallace Hoggatt into duty.
Flores said that aside from cases being delayed because of COVID-19, judges may be called back to handle a case that he or she had presided over before retirement.
In an email response Friday, Dickerson said the attorneys involved in the Neff matters requested Conlogue for the settlement conference. Conlogue did not respond to an email sent by the Herald/Review on Friday.