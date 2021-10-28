A small rafter of Gould’s turkeys roam around Carr Canyon Tuesday morning. State wildlife officials are offering a reward for anyone who has information regarding an injured female Gould's turkey spotted Sunday in the Ramsey Canyon area.
State wildlife officials are offering a reward for anyone who has information regarding an injured female Gould's turkey spotted Sunday in the Ramsey Canyon area.
According to Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bird had been shot in the back with an arrow that is now protruding from its neck.
It is illegal to shoot a female Gould's turkey, Hart said, and the perpetrator, if convicted, could face up to six months in jail and a $750 fine. Hart said hunting season for Gould's males - known as gobblers or toms - was in May.
"We have reason to believe that this was not a hunting accident," Hart said. He could not elaborate.
Hart said the turkey was spotted near East Ramsey Canyon Road early Sunday afternoon by a resident. But by the time wildlife officials arrived at the site, the turkey had disappeared.
"The reward is up to $500," Hart said Thursday. "If someone sees it, we'd like them to call us as soon as possible."
Wildlife officials are asking that no one approach the turkey because that will frighten her and could cause further injury.
If anyone sees the hen, or has information concerning how the turkey was shot and by whom, is asked to call 800-352-0700, or, 623-236-7201.
