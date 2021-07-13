BISBEE — A rezoning request to allow a mobile home and RV park in Willcox on Page Ranch Road was approved by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors in a 2 to 1 vote during Tuesday's meeting.
The rezoning is for two parcels totaling 30 acres in a triangle shape zoned Heavy Industry. Applicant Ken Perry asked that the parcels be zoned General Business to allow the park to be developed. The land sits just south of Interstate 10 and one property line abuts a busy railroad track along Haskell Street.
The plan called for 248 lots, about 50% of the lots would be RV spaces, but Perry reduced the number to 150 to get the zoning approval from Supervisor Tom Crosby, who was concerned with the density.
Supervisor Peggy Judd, who represents Willcox, felt the concerns of the neighboring property owners were worth considering as well as her intuition the business would not be successful due to the noise from the close proximity of the tracks and the interstate.
Perry said the developers thought it was a “very viable project” even though there are other such parks in Willcox.
A number of surrounding property owners stated their concerns with the intersection of Haskell Street and Page Ranch Road where the people and their RVs would turn and cross the tracks. They felt it could cause the backup of traffic and create a hazard.
They also noted the plans lacked details of where the waste collection sites would be placed. County Planner II Robert Kirschmann said usually those costly plans are submitted once the rezoning is approved.
The No. 1 concern was water usage as there are troubling signs of a declining aquifer in the Willcox area.
Perry said he thought water usage would be low. The park will have a water storage tank for fire and one for backup in case problems developed in the water system.
A drainage study was completed and Perry said they knew of spots that could cause problems from the sheet flow off the mountains.
The Arizona Department of Transportation will require a traffic study and a widening of the roads for turn lanes may need to be added. Perry said the traffic study would be conducted and any necessary changes would be made. The county is requiring the developers pave Page Ranch Road from the intersection with Haskell Street to the end of the park and maintain it.
Judd voted no, saying, “My responsibility is to represent my constituents. I don’t know if this is the right thing to do. It’s just not a good fit. And, there are other lands available.”
Supervisor Ann English said, “I believe in private property rights. We can’t tell them there is no use for this business.”
Crosby made the motion and added the condition the development would be limited to 150 spots. English agreed and the rezoning passed.