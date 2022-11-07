COCHISE COUNTY — According to the “Arizona Department of Health Services Opioid Overdoses and Surveillance Report” for 2020-21, more than 2,000 Arizonans lost their lives to opioid overdoses in 2021. Fentanyl was the leading cause of death.
But what does the opioid epidemic look like in Cochise County?
According to the ADHS report, Cochise County had a relatively low rate of opioid overdoses compared to the rest of the state.
The average annual rate of opioid overdoses in the County was only 46.2 of 100,000. Arizona as a whole had an average annual rate of 69.2 of 100,000.
This relatively low rate of overdoses still has health officials concerned.
“We feel like we still have way too many overdoses,” said Dr. Alicia Thompson, director of Health and Social Services for Cochise County.
Thompson noted she was very concerned with non-fatal overdoses that are often under-reported, especially in rural communities like Cochise County.
The most common demographic for opioid overdoses in Arizona was white men between the 25 and 44 years old. It is important to note this percentage is a reflection of state demographics.
According to the ADHS report, 65% of all non-fatal overdoses in the state were men and 72% of all fatal overdoses were men. The data shows 52.4% of fatal overdoses were in people of Caucasian descent.
According to ADHS, the number of opioid-related deaths in the state has increased by 120% from 2017 to 2021. According to Cochise County’s “Overdose Fatality Review Annual Report” for 2020, there were 45 fatal overdoses recorded in the county.
The county’s report shows 27 of the decendents were male and 18 were female. Thirty of the decendents were classified as White/non-Hispanic, 14 were classified as White/Hispanic and one of the decendents was classified as Black/non-Hispanic.
According to the county, fentanyl and methamphetamine were the most prevalent drugs in overdose fatalities.
Thompson said that she and her team have had substance abuse as a top priority for the last five years.
“Whether it’s youth prevention strategies, incarceration diversion programs, harm reduction education or safer use supplies, we really use a multi-pronged approach that is proving to be fairly effective in Cochise County,” said Thompson.
While opioid overdoses are still a serious problem in Cochise County, the lower rate of overdoses reported by ADHS as compared to other counties shows that this multi-pronged approach may be having a positive impact.
Thompson and her team also are working to address the underlying causes of opioid addiction and opioid use disorder.
“As a county and as a collaborative our community partners are really trying to address the underlying reasons why people chose to take illicit drugs,” said Thompson.
She said opioid use disorder is often the result of people self-medicating for either serious mental illnesses or chronic pain they can’t get proper care for. Providing jobs, a living wage and health care are ways to prevent opioid use disorder.
The data from the county and ADHS reports show that a majority of fatal and non-fatal overdoses occurred in people who were on the Arizona Health Cost Containment System or Medicaid. The report by ADHS showed that Medicaid paid for significantly more opioid-related hospitalizations and ER visits than any other type of insurance. The county’s report showed that 62% of decedents were on Medicaid either at the time they passed or in their most recent past.
The county’s report notes it is a significant social determinant of health that over half of all the decedents had a low enough income to qualify for Medicaid.
“We as a community have been working hard to make access to health care better in our county, which is a challenge being a rural county,” said Thompson.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels stressed the importance of border security and keeping illicit drugs out of Cochise County as ways to prevent opioid use disorder.
“If we have strong border security, I promise you will see drug use fall in this country,” said Dannels.
Dannels is concerned by the increase in illicit drugs he sees coming across the border in Southern Arizona. According to Dannels, in 2021 Arizona led the nation for seizures of fentanyl dosages. According to data collected by the DEA office in Phoenix, the number of fentanyl seizures in the state doubled between 2020 and 2021.
“The only winner right now with fentanyl is the cartels,” said Dannels.
Thompson shares Dannel’s concern with the increase of fentanyl in the county. She said it was her biggest concern with opioids.
Fentanyl was shown to be the leading cause of overdose deaths in the ADHS and the county’s reports. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the rate of deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl was 18 times higher in 2020 than in 2013. CDC data also shows that overdoses are primarily caused by illicit, not pharmaceutical, fentanyl.
Illicit fentanyl is a concern for a couple of reasons. The first is that it is a synthetic opioid, not derived from a plant like other opioids such as morphine. Dr. Lindsey Retterath, a emergency room physician at Benson Hospital, explained that the synthetic nature of the drug is particularly dangerous because the drug properties can change. This changing nature means that people cannot easily predict the way it will affect them.
“The quantity of fentanyl you need to die is profoundly small,” said Retterath.
Thompson said illicit fentanyl is extremely dangerous it is often mixed with other drugs. Many people do not know that they are taking fentanyl.
“It’s really sad because people get a hold of one bad pill and they can be dead,” said Thompson.
The county Health Department is working hard to get fentanyl testing strips available to the community so that people can know if they are consuming fentanyl and the strength of the drug.
Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is another other tool being used by the county to help prevent overdose fatalities. According to the CDC, naloxone is an FDA-approved drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose if administered in time. Anyone can administer the drug without prior training or authorization.
According to Thompson, the county has a strong naloxone administration program. Anybody who wishes to carry the drug with them can walk into any of the County Health Department’s five clinics in Benson, Willcox, Sierra Vista, Douglas or Bisbee and receive the drug for free along with a short training on how to administer it.
While administering Narcan can save a life, it is still important to call emergency services immediately.
“It’s really important to know that naloxone’s half life is shorter than fentanyl and many other opioids,” said Retterath. This shorter half life means that multiple doses are often necessary to save a life.
According to the County’s Overdose Prevention Program, there are multiple symptoms of an overdose to be aware of. These symptoms can include heavy nodding; deep sleep which makes the person hard to wake; vomiting; slow shallow breathing; snoring; gurgling; choking sounds; clammy, sweaty skin; and pale blue-gray lips, nails or skin.