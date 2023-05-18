BISBEE — It is not an easy task to keep up with Cochise County’s 1,441 miles of paved and dirt roads spread out over 6,200 square miles and come up with the funds to do all the necessary work.
The county does receive funding from the Highway User Revenue Fund, which goes specifically for roadway maintenance and improvement. Some projects take years to get from the drawing board to the streets.
Jackie Watkins, Engineering & Natural Resources Department director, went over the schedule of road maintenance with the Board of Supervisors members Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby in a work session on May 9.
She said the county maintains 680 miles of paved roadway and 761 miles of dirt roads. However, bringing them up to county design standards is a staggering cost — $434 million to $1.9 billion over the next 20 years. Then the county will spend an additional $33 million to $64 million to maintain them.
County roads take a beating every year from the semi-truck traffic traveling on roads not made to handle the load of a tractor trailer, like Davis Road in the Sulphur Springs Valley. The 22-mile paved road runs from east to west making it a connector between U.S. Route 191 in Elfrida and State Route 80 in Tombstone.
In the past, the board has asked the Arizona Department of Transportation to claim it for the state due to the heavy traffic it now sustains. When the new commercial Port of Entry west of Douglas is completed sometime this decade, the county and ADOT will be preparing for the increase in long haulers heading from the border north up into the state.
Watkins stated a sobering fact: “One truck equals 6,000 cars, so we need a plan.”
Over the past decade, the county has been chip sealing and fog sealing Davis Road, but since it does not have a road base built to handle heavy traffic, it needs frequent attention.
Watkins explained chip sealing is not pavement, not asphalt. It is just a protective cover that helps to resist traffic abrasion and acts as a waterproof cover preventing rainwater from seeping into cracks and crannies.
The county has submitted a grant application to Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant program to help pay for 22 miles of Davis Road from State Route 80 to Central Highway. ADOT anticipates widening it to a four-lane road. If awarded, it will cover the studies and the National Environmental Policy Act process.
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly was able to secure $2.893 million from his discretionary funds to help pay for the project.
There are 16 other major roads in the county in need of rehabilitation, Watkins continued. They include Washington Avenue, Charleston, Fort Grant, Kansas Settlement, Dragoon, Moson, Hereford, Ocotillo, Noland, Shelton, Bell Ranch, Pomerene, Double Adobe and Cochise Stronghold roads.
Also on the list is Naco Highway, the road that runs from State Route 92 down to the Naco Port of Entry on the border. The county has reached out to the federal government for help, but has had no luck.
People are requesting speed bumps on their streets to slow down traffic, and there are two locations being considered for the county’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.
Rogers Street in Naco and San Xavier in unincorporated Sierra Vista are under consideration, said Watkins. When the county receives a request for a speed bump, the process begins with the installation of temporary speed bumps. This allows everyone in the neighborhood to decide if they are necessary and wanted or not.
After a test period, the community then has the opportunity to vote for or against the speed bumps. It takes a 60% majority vote to install permanent speed bumps, she said.
The neighborhood would have to pay for the asphalt. The county handles the labor.
There are the 61 bridges and culverts to prioritize which Watkins hopes to get underway later this month or in early June. ADOT inspects those structures every two years.
“Some of the structures are obsolete and deficient,” she said. “Some were built in 1936 and need to be replaced.”
A Geronimo Trail box culvert east of Douglas is almost ready to go as the design was done in house and culvert has already been purchased. KE&G was awarded a $236,799 contract for the new installation.
Watkins also has flooding issues, funded by Flood Plain District taxes, to face as she and her team prioritize where to concentrate efforts like Bay Acres, which deals with stormwater flooding every monsoon. The project is under analysis and a design consultant has been contracted.
She is looking into measures to alleviate flooding in the Leslie Canyon area of the Sulphur Springs Valley at the pond. A design consultant has been contracted to design a basin and spillway with a storage threshold of 50 acre feet.
The county is planning a watershed study for the entire Willcox basin through a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant.
Watkins is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Willcox/San Simon Natural Resource Conservation District to study Rucker Creek and Turkey Creek.
In the upper San Pedro valley are a number of projects to slow sheet flow, prevent flooding and erosion, collect sediment, and build recharge elements to boost the San Pedro valley aquifer and the river.
The county and Bisbee have been working together on transporting treated wastewater from Bisbee to as close as possible to the San Pedro River crossing on the border. That reach of the river has been in decline over the years and Bisbee’s effluent could add a few hundred more acre feet annually to the river’s subflow zone and the aquifer. The county Flood Control District has ponied up $95,000 and the board $250,000 toward that project.
Other projects to slow sheet flow and recharge the aquifer include the Riverstone and Coyote Wash to the east of Sierra Vista.
Watkins said the Coyote Wash project will take it back to its natural channel as it was in Sierra Vista’s predevelopment era. A Department of Defense Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration grant of $1.5 million will help reestablish the water course.
Federal Emergency Management Agency has been mapping certain areas of the county, which will help with flood insurance, Watkins added. The project should be completed in 2026.