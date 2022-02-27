Some call them rocks, some call them mineral specimens. Whatever the nomenclature, Cochise County is one of the prime places in this state to go hunting for all things beautiful on the ground or up inside caves and mines.
Whether somewhere in the Huachuca Mountains or in Bisbee or Douglas, there is a rock or mineral specimen out there that’s sure to catch your fancy if you’re looking.
“This is a great state to ‘rockhound’ in because Arizona is one of the most geologic states in the nation,” says Jen Lavelle, president of the Huachuca Mineral and Gem Club, a group that meets monthly in Sierra Vista that’s been around for decades. “We don't have a lot in Cochise County. A lot of it is on private property, but there is so much geology that we need to learn about in Cochise County.”
Lavelle mentions that Douglas, for example, is “very volcanic.”
“We’ve got a really cool spot in Douglas where we can go and spend all day out there and find some of the neatest things,” Lavelle said. “That’s one of the places you can actually go to in Cochise County.”
Pat Harrington, co-owner of Rockhounds, a rock and/or mineral specimen shop in Tombstone, also mentioned the volcanic area near Douglas.
“One of the interesting things about this area is that it's a very volcanic area,” Harrington said. “So when you get volcanic (areas) you get a lot of minerals.”
She referred to the area northeast of Douglas along State Route 80 as the San Bernardino Volcanic Fields.
“That’s actually the youngest volcanic field in Arizona,” Harrington said.
Also along SR 80, Harrington said, are hills on either side of the highway that consist of red cinder, or volcanic lava.
“If you’re collecting tailing piles — they’re typically copper mines with tailings — you’re looking for copper minerals, such as malachite, azurite, chrysocolla and iron pyrite,” she said.
“Tombstone was a silver mining town,” Harrington added. “Just south of us is Bisbee and that was big copper. In Tombstone they found some copper but they did not process that out.”
Indeed, the area that is Cochise County has been known to produce such beautiful minerals as wulfenite, malachite, chrysocolla and azurite.
According to the Gemological Institute of America website, “Azurite, a copper carbonate mineral, is a common secondary mineral. The host is usually a volcanic rock. Collector’s azurite crystals mostly came from Chessy, France and Morenci and Bisbee, Arizona.”
Wulfenite, says rock shop owner Terry Kloke, “is Arizona’s state mineral.”
Kloke and partner Harold Behrens own a new rock shop in Sierra Vista aptly called A-Z Rock Shop. The pair go “rock hunting” every Monday.
Kloke said Cochise County is good for finding “copper-related” rocks.
“Chrysocolla, malachite, azurite,” Kloke says. “I heard that Bisbee has over 300 different minerals.
“My two favorites are azurite and wulfenite.”
Like other rock lovers and mineral specimen enthusiasts in the area, Kloke suggests taking a hike through the plethora of trails in the Huachuca Mountains.
“The Huachuca Mountains is the second best area in the United States to find fluorescent rocks,” Kloke said. “There is great rock-hounding to be had in these mountains.”
Kloke’s partner, Behrens, said he started rock hunting in New Mexico after a neighbor took him through various mines.
“For me it started out as ‘pretty rock syndrome,’ “ Behrens said with a smile. “I would see pretty rocks and pick them up. That’s how it all starts.”
In Bisbee, Carrie Gustavson, director of the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum, said she’s grateful for some of the alluring mineral collections that have been given or lent to the Smithsonian-affiliated facility.
Gustavson is the first to say these beauties should not be called rocks.
“Professional collectors call them mineral specimens,” Gustavson says.
Gustavson pointed to a display with aragonite and cuprite, the latter a crystalized copper and the former the mineral normally found in pearls.
She also pointed out calcites, which Gustavson said “can assume the colors of other minerals.”
“There are (also) some beautiful gold nuggets that come from up in Ash Canyon in the Huachucas,” Gustavson said. “You have an opportunity here because we’re a mineral-rich area, especially with copper.
“There are a lot of minerals that go along with copper. In fact, when you look at the azurites and malachites, they’re 40, 50-plus percent copper.”
Whether they call their discoveries rocks or mineral specimens, those involved in this endeavor all agreed on one thing — seeking out, finding and collecting these beauties of nature is fun.
“The other thing is, as you go looking for rocks, you end up in places where you probably would never go, and sometimes those are the most beautiful places of all,” said Harrington of Tombstone’s Rockhounds.
Her partner, Terri Weldon, agreed, but added that rocks and minerals have a “metaphysical property to them.”
“There is a spiritual aspect to collecting. You get a feeling from the stones,” Weldon said.
Rock shop owners suggest that anyone interested in embarking into the world of rock or mineral specimen collecting should start with a beginner’s guide geared toward Arizona and Cochise County. Many of these books include maps.
Also, joining a club like the Huachuca Mineral and Gem Club is a good way to meet like-minded enthusiasts, said Behrens of the A-Z Rock Shop in Sierra Vista, a member of the group.