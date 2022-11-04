BISBEE — After a full day of testimony, the court ruling on Cochise County’s proposed hand count will come on Monday.

Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson recused the county judges and asked for help from Pinal County. He appointed Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson.

