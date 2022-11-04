BISBEE — After a full day of testimony, the court ruling on Cochise County’s proposed hand count will come on Monday.
Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson recused the county judges and asked for help from Pinal County. He appointed Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson.
However, Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley, who was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2018, presided over the hearing and heard testimony from the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans, Inc., Democrat Stephani Stephenson, Cochise County Recorder David Stevens and county Elections Director Lisa Marra.
Both sides presented their arguments as to the legality or illegality of performing a 100% precinct hand count of all ballots that will be cast on Nov. 8 and be completed prior to the canvass of the vote by the county Board of Supervisors.
Stevens said he has procured 300 people from the Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties along with independents, undeclared and others which represent the whole county. However not even one third are from other parties as there are 55 are Democrats and 45 are Libertarians who have signed up for the hand count.
By law, no party can have more than 75% of its members perform the hand count. So, Stevens said he may have to shift people around. He must train the ballot counters, find a secure location for the count to be done in Sierra Vista since there was no room in the county elections department or any other building in the Melody Lane Complex to accommodate that many people.
A sticking point for Marra was the transfer of ballots to Stevens at a time when she is responsible for the safe keeping of the ballots. She is up against a deadline to get the canvass of the results of the election before the Board of Supervisors for approval and then meet the state deadline as well.
Since Stevens has no formal plan on how the hand count will be done, Marra could not agree the ballots, which she is in charge of, would be safe from accidental damage by having more hands on the ballots.
McGinty received an amicus brief from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, but said he would not consider it as it came too late, and she could have intervened sooner.
Hobbs did send a warning letter to the Board of Supervisors warning them of possible illegalities of holding a full hand count, especially as the proposal came just a few weeks before the General Election.
Having heard the extensive testimony, McGinty said he would have to review the testimony, Arizona statute 16-602 and the Elections Procedure Manual over the weekend.
