A judge has dismissed the perjury case against former judicial candidate Sandra Russell, but the matter could be brought back, state prosecutors say.
Whether Russell is prosecuted again hinges on anr investigation opened against her in Georgia, court documents show. The Georgia case is linked to the case here.
Russell was indicted on one count of perjury last October by the 89th state grand jury. The perjury charge stems from accusations by the state that Russell had been untruthful on a form required when she ran for Superior Court judge in 2020.
Earlier this year Russell’s attorney, Louis Fidel, was able to show that the case state prosecutor Todd Lawson had presented to the grand jury was flawed.
Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson — assigned to the case after judges in Cochise County recused themselves from the matter — granted a motion by Fidel asking that the Russell case be remanded to the state grand jury for a new finding of probable cause.
The same grand jury that had initially indicted Russell failed to return a second indictment against her.
When a new grand jury was impaneled — the 90th state grand jury — that body did not indict Russell either.
Fidel, meanwhile, repeatedly asked that the case against Russell be dismissed.
He wanted the case dismissed with prejudice, which in simplest terms means that it can’t be brought back against Russell.
Lawson, an assistant Arizona attorney general, wanted it dismissed without prejudice, which means he can bring the case against Russell back.
In his motion to dismiss the case without prejudice, Lawson points to the open investigation against Russell in Georgia.
“The state is aware that the Georgia Attorney General’s Office has a pending investigation about whether the defendant illegally cast her vote in the May 24, 2016, Georgia statewide primary, given her insistence in this case and in CV 2020-00428 that she was a resident of Arizona from 2013 to present. The investigation involves a potential false declaration of Georgia residency that was required to vote in that state using the in-person absentee process.”
Lawson says he will allow Georgia officials to “act on their pending investigation given the information developed in the course of this case … ”
Lawson says that when Russell faces the Georgia matter, she will be able to point to “her 2000 Georgia registration and the oath she took in 2016 to vote in that state, and pretend she never made a claim to Arizona residency at all. If this occurs and the state of Georgia finds that the defendant has made a valid claim to residency in that state, the State (Arizona) fully intends to resume the criminal prosecution which it presently seeks to dismiss through this motion."
The Herald/Review contacted the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, but did not receive a response.
A spokesman with the Georgia Division of Elections said his office had referred Russell’s case there to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.
In a decision filed on May 11, Peterson dismissed the Russell case without prejudice.