Although a state grand jury earlier this week did not re-indict former judicial candidate Sandra Russell on a charge of perjury, her case is still pending in Cochise County Superior Court.
The judge handling Russell’s case, Michael Peterson of Graham County, said Thursday afternoon at a status conference he would wait for a reply from Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson regarding dismissing Russell’s case with prejudice as requested by Russell’s attorney, Louis Fidel.
Once Lawson responds, Peterson said he would issue his decision as “quickly as possible.”
Peterson was given the case last year after Cochise County Superior Court judges recused themselves from the matter.
Prior to Fidel’s motion to dismiss the perjury case against Russell with prejudice, Lawson had filed a motion on Monday requesting the case be dismissed without prejudice. Lawson gave no reason for his motion.
Dismissing a case without prejudice means it can be brought back. Dismissing it with prejudice means that the case is done and no charges can be re-filed.
Arizona Rule 16.4 states that: “© Record. If the court grants a motion to dismiss a prosecution, it must state on the record its reasons for ordering dismissal. (d)Effect of Dismissal. Dismissal of a prosecution is without prejudice to commencing another prosecution, unless the court finds that the interests of justice require that the dismissal to be with prejudice.”
“Ms. Russell is entitled to a finality with prejudice without the threat of further action,” Fidel said at Thursday’s hearing.
The judge then asked Fidel if he believed that Russell’s name would be cleared if that happened and the lawyer responded that he did.
The 48-year-old Russell was indicted on a single count of perjury by the 89th state grand jury in October 2021 after the case was presented to the panel by Lawson.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said the charge stemmed from Russell’s response about her residency on a qualification form that was required when she ran for Cochise County Superior Court judge in 2020.
But at a hearing in February, Peterson remanded the case to the state grand jury after Russell’s attorney told Peterson the prosecution’s presentation to the panel was flawed and misleading.
Lawson did not argue the point because he did not call into that hearing — the proceeding was telephonic — when the issue was discussed. He later said he had called the wrong courtroom. Peterson swiftly granted Russell’s attorney’s motion to send the case back to the state grand jury.
The 89th state grand jury was still impaneled when the case was remanded by Peterson. However, by the time the panel’s term had expired — state grand juries serve for six months — it had not re-indicted Russell.
The 90th state grand jury was then seated, but that body, although it started looking into Russell’s case, did not hand down an indictment earlier this week.
Fidel has repeatedly argued that the entire matter was in violation of Arizona Rule 12.9 section C, which states: “If the court grants a motion for a new finding of probable cause, the State may proceed with the prosecution of the case by filing a complaint under Rule 2 or by resubmitting the matter to the same or another grand jury. On motion or on its own, the court must dismiss the case without prejudice unless a complaint is filed, or a grand jury’s consideration begins, no later than 15 days after entry of the order granting the motion for a new finding of probable cause.”
That 15-day deadline, according to Fidel, had expired in mid-February.
The matter is now pending Lawson’s response to Fidel’s motion to dismiss the case with prejudice and then Peterson’s decision on whether to dismiss it with or without prejudice.