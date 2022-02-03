The perjury case against former judicial candidate Sandra Russell will be sent back to the grand jury, a judge decided Thursday, after the prosecutor was a no-show at a hearing on the issue.
The proceeding, heard in Cochise County Superior Court’s Division VII on Thursday afternoon — the hearing took place in the Division IV courtroom — was a telephonic session held to address Russell’s motion to remand the case to the grand jury because of what she claims were “legal and factual errors and other improprieties” sent to the grand jury by prosecutor Todd Lawson, an assistant attorney general with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.
Present via telephone at the hearing — which lasted less than 10 minutes — was Russell, her attorney, Louis Fidel, and Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson. The judge asked twice if Lawson was on the line and upon receiving no response, he waived Lawson’s appearance and summarily granted Russell’s motion to remand the case to the grand jury.
Peterson is hearing the case because Cochise County Superior Court Presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson issued an order stating it would be a conflict of interest for any Cochise County Superior Court judge to handle the matter.
Based on Arizona Rule 12.9, Challenge to Grand Jury Proceedings, under section © Relief: “If the court grants a motion for a new finding of probable cause, the State may proceed with the prosecution of the case by filing a complaint under Rule 2 or by resubmitting the matter to the same or another grand jury. On motion or on its own, the court must dismiss the case without prejudice unless a complaint is filed, or a grand jury’s consideration begins, no later than 15 days after entry of the order granting the motion for a new finding of probable cause.”
It’s unknown why Lawson failed to appear at the 2 p.m. hearing. At another proceeding the week before, the attorney had mentioned he was having problems with his vision. Lawson did not respond to an email from the Herald/Review on Thursday.
Russell was indicted on one count of perjury on Oct. 4. State prosecutors say the charge stems from Russell’s response on a qualification form that was required when she ran for Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue’s seat in November 2020. Conlogue retired in December 2020.
One of her opponents, attorney Anne Carl, filed a complaint against Russell regarding her qualification form. Carl said Russell was voting in Georgia in 2016 but stated she lived in Cochise County.
State law requires a judicial candidate to be “a resident of Arizona for the five years immediately before taking office.”
Carl wanted Russell’s name stricken from the ballot, but at a hearing in September 2020, Conlogue ruled that Russell had fulfilled the five-year stipulation despite records showing her having voted in Georgia in 2016.
The Georgia Office of the Secretary of State, which oversees the elections division there, launched an investigation into Russell, a spokesman there told the Herald/Review last year. Georgia later referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office “for prosecution,” the spokesman said in an email.
In Russell’s 36-page motion for remand for redetermination of probable cause, the main argument focuses on the prosecution’s accusation that Russell falsely attested to being a citizen of Arizona, rather than being a resident of Arizona.
“The state’s theory throughout the grand jury presentation was that Ms. Russell committed perjury by allegedly falsely stating on her nomination paper that she would have “resided” in Cochise County for seven years before her election,” the motion says. “However, the indictment does not accuse Ms. Russell of falsely attesting to residency, but rather accuses her of falsely attesting to ‘citizenship.’
“A statement cannot constitute perjury unless it is knowingly false as to a material matter,” the motion says. “The state’s theory of materiality is apparently that Ms. Russell was not, as she stated in her nomination paper, qualified to run for Cochise County Superior Court Judge because she was not a resident of Cochise County for the requisite period of time which fails to support its own indictment. Moreover, the grand jury was never provided with sufficient factual or legal information to determine whether Ms. Russell’s statement on her nomination paper was false as to any material matter, or false at all.”
Russell also argued that the grand jury was never given a legal definition for “citizenship.”
“First, the grand jury was not provided any legal definition of “citizenship,” the motion says. “Second, citizenship is not a qualification for candidacy for Superior Court Judge because the Arizona Constitution refers only to being a ‘resident,’ not a ‘citizen.’ “
Because of that distinction, Russell and Fidel said the indictment “is insufficient as a matter of law and subject to dismissal.”
The motion also states the prosecution’s presentation to the grand jury was “replete with legal and factual errors and other improprieties. The state failed to accurately instruct the grand jury on the applicable law, presented false and/or misleading information in many areas, failed to present abundant exculpatory information known to the state, and improperly influenced the grand jury presentation.”
The first definition for the word “citizen” in Webster’s Dictionary says: “An inhabitant of a city or town.” For the word “resident,” the dictionary first shows it as an adjective: “Living in a place for some length of time.” Then as a noun: “One who resides in a place.”