TUCSON — A contingency of activists, candidates, and democratic party members from Cochise County attended the Congressman Raúl Grijalva Awards Luncheon on Aug. 11 presented by Southern Arizona Community Activists.
The luncheon at the El Pueblo Activity Center also served as a celebration of Social Security’s 88th birthday.
SACA was founded in 2022 and consists of senior activists and various local unions, plus the nonprofit The Peace Center.
The Peace Center supports movements for peace, social justice, environmental justice and labor equity.
SACA President Russell Crossan welcomed attendees and handed over emcee duties to Vince Rabago, who led the crowd in singing happy birthday to Social Security.
Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, the congressman’s daughter, spoke before introducing him.
Rep. Grijalva began his political career as a member of the Tucson Unified School District board and Pima County supervisor. He’s been in Congress more than two decades and currently serves Congressional District 7.
The part of the district that cuts through Cochise County, which Grijalva referred to as “heavily gerrymandered,” is a sliver that runs along the international border and includes Douglas and Bisbee.
“We’re here to honor the unheralded but effective work to make our communities better," Grijalva said. "They're going to be recognized, along with four others, as an acknowledgement that they deserve for their hard work and their efforts to make this a better community."
He acknowledged Patty Berrones Molina for her work in Douglas, and his “homie,” Steve Valencia from Tucson, as well as Adrian Fernandez Crawley, Emmanuel Alley, Margo Newhouse and Youth for Douglas organizer Jennifer Pedroza.
Youth for Douglas is a group formed to create greater political and social awareness amongst young people in the city.
“It is about those of us, like yourselves, that feel that the best way to keep this country working to become a more perfect union is through investment in its people, and investing in a new generation," Grijalva said. "To keep those hard-earned benefits like Social Security, so that generation after generation can have the assurance and the security.
“We’re a diverse country and that becomes the keystone about how we grow and how we become the nation that we need to be.”
Grijalva spoke on issues of identity and covered the work of local activists and unions and Democratic politicians, but also his distaste for the politics of House Republicans, and their “politics of division.”
Cecilia Valdez then introduced honoree Valencia, who gave a short speech.
Valencia has been a tireless volunteer, activist, union leader and community supporter in Tucson for decades.
Valdez said, “One of the things that I love the most about Steve is that he continues to mentor everyone that he can, especially the young people. Like, he's got his grandson Nico,” who was in attendance.
Valencia thanked those in attendance, SACA, and Grijalva.
“I'm honored to be here with many of the organizations that are represented today, you know, the labor movement is here in force, so happy that they're here today, all these trade unions, the labor movement, immigrant rights movement folks are here, environmental justice folks are here for sure, the youth,” Valencia said.
A rural health advocate from Douglas, Mary Darling, introduced Patty Berrones Molina, the second honoree.
“She's an exemplary role model of selfless community service," Darling said. "The work supports the growth of our community. She is involved in many of the local organizations and considering this is women's equality month (Women's Equality Day is Aug. 26) I couldn't think of anyone better to honor than Patty.”
Molina spoke of her work at the Mariposa Community Health Center in Rio Rico and thanked Grijalva for continued support as well as the support of the activist community present.
Current and former Tucson political representatives, labor leaders and candidates were in attendance, including Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
Attending from Cochise County was Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Tyndall along with interns Sophia Rosa of Sierra Vista, Heidy Pedrosa of Douglas and award recipient Jennifer Pedrosa.
“Jennifer led our Democratic youth efforts in Douglas, a lot of youth outreach and voter registration,” Tyndall said.
Tyndall said Douglas is a Democratic strong spot for the Cochise County, but there are barriers in reaching voters and Jennifer has been an outstanding asset to her community.
Theresa Walsh, who is running for Cochise County Supervisor in District 1, and Anne Carl, who is running for Cochise County Recorder, attended the event.
Billie Weaver and April Newman were part of a group from the Democratic Women of Southeastern Arizona, a Cochise County-based group.
“It is fascinating with redistricting having a new congressman. This is the first time that I’ve been able to hear him speak, so it was great,” Tyndall said.