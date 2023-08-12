TUCSON — A contingency of activists, candidates, and democratic party members from Cochise County attended the Congressman Raúl Grijalva Awards Luncheon on Aug. 11 presented by Southern Arizona Community Activists.

The luncheon at the El Pueblo Activity Center also served as a celebration of Social Security’s 88th birthday.

