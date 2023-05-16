BISBEE — Cochise County is getting a new jail thanks to 11,951 people who voted yes to a half–cent sales tax increase, according to the unofficial results as reported by County Recorder David Stevens at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Less than one-third of registered voters participated in the special mail-in only election.

