BISBEE — Cochise County is getting a new jail thanks to 11,951 people who voted yes to a half–cent sales tax increase, according to the unofficial results as reported by County Recorder David Stevens at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
Less than one-third of registered voters participated in the special mail-in only election.
No votes at 8 p.m. totaled 10,988. Yes votes accounted for 52.06% of the 22,939 ballots; no votes were at 47.87%.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said, “I want to thank all the voters that took an interest in this. It shows they care.
“I want to thank my team and staff and County Administrator Richard Karwaczka and his staff for their help” with making sure residents understood the need to make changes.
It was not an easy sell. Inflation has driven up grocery prices, and with the ever-changing cost of fuel, consumers are not happy with paying more. This half-cent raise brings three municipalities in the county to more than 10 cents on the dollar in sales tax.
The state takes 5.6 %. So between the state and the county now with 1%, the total charged outside city limits would be 6.6 %. The municipalities each have their own sales tax to add into the equation. Adding another half-cent for the county will put Tombstone, Bisbee and Douglas over 10%, which leaders have said will not fly in their communities. They stated during various meetings they do not want to hit locals and tourists with the additional half-cent tax.
The whole idea of the sales tax increase was to share the cost with everyone who lives, visits or passes through the 6,200-square-mile county. The county estimated the half-cent increase in sales tax will cost a family an extra $67 a year or $5.58 a month, as was explained in work sessions, committee meetings and in town hall meetings.
As Dannels pointed out, the election also took place at a time of election process challenges, which may have led people to wonder what was actually going on. Those who voted took an interest in the jail and voted anyway.
Last summer, the Board of Supervisors appointed 15 people from around the county to serve on a committee to gauge the need as presented by Dannels and Jail Commander Kenneth Bradshaw in a series of meetings on the existing jail and the need for a new facility. Some members went on tours of the jail to see for themselves the status of the 40-year-old facility. In the end they agreed a new facility was necessary.
In April and May, Dannels and staff held town hall meetings in seven locations around the county so the public could learn of the serious need for the new jail.
Many people stated they were not aware of the jail district and the proposal to add a half–cent tax to the county’s sales tax to pay for a new facility.
Many were mistrustful of the county’s insistence the money from the sales tax would be used only for the new jail and were concerned unknown people at the county would use the funds for something else. Others questioned the $100 million price tag and still others wanted to see design plans. There were those who wanted to have the location of the new jail nailed down even though Dannels said, “There is no other location being proposed” other than the county owned land where the current jail is located on Judd Drive in Bisbee.
The county received approval for $20 million in state funds thanks to the efforts of Rep. Gail Griffin and $2.2 million in federald funds through the work of U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema. It is a sizable investment by the state and federal governments and a boon to decreasing the taxpayer money required for construction.
There will be discussions between the Sheriff’s Office and county administrative staff to send out request for proposals, said Dannels. As far as he is concerned, the new jail will be built on the county land at the current jail site on Judd Drive in Bisbee where the county courthouse is located.