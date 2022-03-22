SAN PEDRO HOUSE — Free training at San Pedro House will be offered Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m. as the Arizona Water Sentinels seeks volunteers for water quality samplings through the summer.
The program is sponsored by the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter.
Interested people will be trained to take water samples in different reaches to help management efforts.
"We have been collecting data on the San Pedro River since 2011," said Jennifer Martin, with the Sierra Club Grand Canyon Chapter. "Data collected includes numerous parameters of water quality data including dissolved oxygen, total dissolved solids, conductivity and pH.
"No special skills or equipment needed. All ages are welcome. We provide all equipment and training. We meet one Monday per month to collect data. Data collection takes approximately two to three hours total, including travel time between data collection points. It's fun, easy and a great way to spend some time outdoors, make new friends and give back to the river that gives so much to Arizona."
On an outing, you are potentially on a trip with individuals vaccinated and unvaccinated.
"It is your choice to attend the outing knowing this information, said Martin. "If you are experiencing any possible COVID symptoms or is sick, you should not attend the outing. You are responsible for contacting the leader to report a positive COVID test."