This weekend will mark 25 years of wet-dry mapping along the San Pedro River by the Nature Conservancy, as the group continues its mission of documenting the ever-changing river and its water flows.

“It’s a great example of citizen science, and it really has been useful for so many different reasons,” said Holly Richter, founder of the wet-dry mapping project. “I would have never imagined we’d be doing this 25 years later.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?