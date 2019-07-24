BISBEE — The unified school districts of Benson, Douglas and Sierra Vista requested and received approval to levy for cash deficit corrections, some due to uncollected taxes.
The request was made to the county school Superintendent Jacqui Clay and Debra Prow, office business manager finance, brought it forward to Board of Supervisors members Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Borer at Tuesday’s meeting.
In a request for the action, Cesar Soto, chief financial officer for the Douglas Unified School District, said the district carried a negative balance in the general operating fund since May.
The deficit has been supported by the treasurer’s special projects fund.
The district needs an additional $1.9 million to run the general operating fund in the black, a goal for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The Benson Unified School District is asking for an additional $37,000, a carry forward from the 2018-19 budget which needs to be covered for fiscal year 2019-20.
The Sierra Vista Unified School District requested authorization to re-levy uncollected taxes based on a shortage of year-end maintenance and operations cash balance.
“We have several large payments that are processed at our fiscal year end,” wrote Christine Stone, director of finance for SVUSD. “These payments, combined with uncollected tax revenues, resulted in our deficit this year, as well as in recent years. We would like the re-levy so that we’re able to collect an adequate amount of tax revenues locally, given the reduced funding from the state of Arizona, in order to be in a positive cash situation throughout the year.”
The cash deficit corrections for levy totals are:
• Benson, $150,000, tax rate: 0.3338
• Douglas Unified, $1,900,000, tax rate: 2.6389
• Sierra Vista (El), $953,966, tax rate: 0.2389
• Sierra Vista (HS), $576,543, tax rate: 0.1432
Supervisors OK grant funding
With the supervisors’ approval, a $151,218 grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission’s Gang and Violent Crime funds will be used to retain one full-time attorney and fund 60 percent of another.
Without the grant, the two experienced prosecutors would be lost, said Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Britt Hanson, who presented the agenda item. “The County Attorney’s Office would have to reduce the number of drug- crime prosecutions due to lack of manpower. If the county were to pay for these personnel out of the general fund, taxpayers would assume the added expenses.”
The grant does require a match of $38,055.
A $122,971 grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission will be used for overtime deputies spend combating the sale of illegal narcotics and to counteract drug smuggling in the county, explained Deputy Curtis Wilkins.
“If not approved, this will hinder our ability to investigate the sale of narcotics and smuggling throughout Cochise County, allowing criminal organizations to gain a stronger foothold in the county,” Wilkins said.
The supervisors approved still another grant in the amount of $116,850 for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) from the Arizona Supreme Court, Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) as requested by Rita Shipley, court administration finance manager.
The funding provides for recruitment efforts and training for community–based volunteers who “represent and advocate the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courts,” Shipley said.
Finally, the supervisors approved a court security improvement funding agreement in the amount of $9,000 provided by the Arizona Supreme Court, Administrative Office of the Courts.
The funds will be used for three magnetometers.