Editor’s note: Herald/Review Media is continuing its in-depth series on education in Cochise County. This is the second segment of the series, and the second of three parts.
COCHISE COUNTY — As schools across the country were forced into online learning programs after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March, students and parents have voiced concerns regarding the mental health of pupils as they spend so much time away from the classroom and their peers.
Lack of motivation and focus, withdrawal and depression and other serious mental health issues are just some of the effects parents and students have noticed since online learning started a year ago.
Parents' and students’ concerns draw some parallels with observations from school counselors and administrators, who by and large said they are working diligently to understand and address the mental health needs of their students.
The Herald/Review asked superintendents and counselors across Cochise County how they are helping students deal with the mental health issues that COVID-19 and the associated shutdowns have caused.
Sierra Vista
According to Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller, the district currently has 13 school counselors with one counselor stationed at each of the district's six elementary schools, two at Joyce Clark Middle School and five at Buena High School.
"At the elementary level, the counselors are seeing an average across the district of a 50% increase in referrals," said Weller in an email.
Weller said for middle and high school students, the demand has increased but not as much as for the elementary students.
"The middle school counselors stated they have seen a slight increase (5-10 new requests)," Weller said. "The high school has seen an increase of about 5%."
Nicole Parker, a school social worker and counselor at Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School, said that many of the common concerns that students have brought to her attention have been loneliness, anxiety and sadness as well as assistance in handling family dynamic changes and confidence.
Parker said that she’s seen more requests for counseling services from students and parents this school year than in years past.
“In other years, I see more requests for counseling services focused around social skills and/or friendship than I have since the pandemic started,” said Parker in an email. “Many students are seeking some one-on-one connection with an adult — just having someone to talk to and listen.”
Sierra Vista Unified School District’s Exceptional Student Services Director Debra Whiting said she’s seen an increased demand for counseling services from students and parents in the district.
Whiting said that SVUSD counseling services are available through phone, over the internet and in person for students attending school on campus.
“With the advent of COVID and an increased presence of counselors in an online environment, parents and students have the opportunity to seek counseling services in regards to other areas,” said Whiting in an email.
“Parents’ frustration from trying to work from home and supervise their child’s schoolwork, difficulties with technology and isolation resulting from learning from home have increased the need of counseling services.”
Since the pandemic’s onset, Whiting said the district has “made it a priority to have a counselor and/or student advocate at each of our six elementary schools in addition to two staff members at the middle school, and five at the high school. This staff ensures that students receive the assistance and any resources they need to engage in a positive learning experience.”
Whiting said the district’s Exceptional Student Services staff, which includes case managers, counselors and related service providers, reached out to students in coordination with their teachers as well as with one-on-one appointments via Google Meet to provide academic and social-emotional support for at-risk students.
Courtney Ochoa, a school counselor at Bella Vista Elementary School, said students’ welfare is being monitored “vigorously.”
“Our staff (as a part of a district wide initiative) have been trained in QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer suicide prevention protocol),” said Ochoa in an email. “So all our teachers and support staff are more aware of what signs and symptoms to watch out for, as well as what steps to take in order to intervene and provide immediate supports both on-site and virtually, such as connecting students to myself, contacting parents (when appropriate), and/or making a report.”
Weller said that the district has purchased a new Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) program where counselors and general education teachers will be collaborating to present the program for all grades (K-12) in the district.
Fortd Huachuca
Over on Fort Huachuca, students and staff have worked through the many difficult changes the pandemic and virtual learning have wrought.
"This pandemic has left most of us in the sense of flux and uncertainty," said Mark Goodman, superintendent of Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. "As a result, this has increased the anxiety and depression children may be experiencing.
"The stability in the daily routines of school helps those suffering from a mental health issue. It also provides a sense that you are taking some control of the situation rather than sitting at home being a passenger. In other words, COVID is not happening to you; instead, it is something we are going through."
He said schools provide a support network for kids and not attending in person can impact that support.
"Children learn so much from their social interactions both in the classroom and on the playground," Goodman said. "Because of the limitations of school attendance or the mitigation plans put into place, this social learning has been impacted, which also increases anxiety and stress.
"Being in school provides the structure and support that children often need. We can also provide additional support to children by providing access to school counselors and behavior coaches who can help when a child is struggling. It is also helpful when teachers are with children and can help assess students' needs to deploy the right personnel to help and support."
The schools on post have been open for in-person instruction since summer, which Goodman says has helped students adjust.
"We have been fortunate to be open for those families wishing to attend during the pandemic, starting on Aug. 17. To assist students attending online (approximately 12%), we have ensured that classes are taught live or synchronous with what is going on in the classroom — doing this allowed children to have some of the social interactions and consistency in their schedule. Students have been able to see and speak with students in their class and their teacher. This instructional model also helped with the quality of instruction that teachers were able to provide.
"For students online, there have been many phone calls and even extra Zoom meetings that promoted social interaction and contact from school principals and counselors. Our staff has worked tremendously hard to find innovative ways to educate and support the student's mental well-being."
St. David/Valley Union
Kyle Hart, superintendent at St. David and Valley Union school districts, said in-person learning is critical to maintaining positive mental health for students.
“This has been a difficult year for educators, students and parents," he said. "I feel as though in-person learning is the best way to help people in this trying year. Personal interaction and relationship building is what people need.
"Getting back to some form of normalcy is what people need for their physical as well as their mental health. Reading, math and science will always be important, but positive relationships are always the most important aspect for our student’s health. It has always been that way. This last year-plus is just making that fact more obvious. We do have counselors available through the consortium (at both St. David and Valley Union) for those that need them.”
Benson
Benson School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen said, "school is a place for students to grow emotionally, socially and academically. When school is taken away from students that are accustomed to it, deficits begin to develop in the previously mentioned areas.
"Ultimately, it is a loss of normality. Like with any loss, the grieving process begins to set in. For some students, the grieving process can have devastating impacts."
Benson Primary school Principal Jomel Jansson believes students are best served through in-person learning where they can interact with teachers and other students.
“During these challenging times, Benson Primary School is implementing a Character Strong curriculum called Purpose-full People to support our students with social and emotional health,” Jansson said. “All teachers in every classroom present daily lessons to support our students. Our life skills advisor, Tanya Fuentes, also provides in-class and small group lessons to support our students. We believe that all students are best served by being at school in-person as much as possible.”
Douglas
Ana Samaniego, Douglas Unified School District superintendent, said they are doing their best to address students' mental health needs, but more resources are needed.
“DUSD has counselors at all levels; however, five elementary schools share two. During this school year, where all instruction has been online, our counselors are available for office hours and students make appointments with them. Students with special needs who have a counseling requirement per their IEP (individual education program) also meet with one-on-one. As far as staff is concerned, the district invested this year in bringing online training for our staff.”
Samaniego added DUSD has paid Dr. Jesse W. Jackson III, who specializes in at-risk student achievement and in changing organizational culture, to develop professional staff training during this school year.
“During COVID-19 pandemic and school crisis, Dr. Jackson has become one of the most trusted sources for school leadership by developing the COVID-19 School Re-Entry Process Training Program, which more than 200 schools and districts have used to provide an emotionally safe blueprint for returning staff and students,” Samaniego said. “We have been working with Dr. Jackson so that our staff could be emotionally prepared when school reopened. There is a lot of fear and anxiety amongst our staff and this training allowed us to have some guidelines so we could deal with the anxieties of teaching during a pandemic."
She said more resources would make an even bigger difference.
"I don't believe our school district is equipped with enough counselors to address students, much less adults," Samaniego said. ":Mental health issues are increasing amongst adults and students and getting training for both is a challenge. Hiring counselors here is complicated because finding qualified applicants is rather difficult.
"For some, working on a border community is not what they are looking for so they go to other bigger cities. The other factor is that there are very few certified counselors who apply to work with districts. I feel that our school principals and administrators take on the role of a counselor many times with students and adults."
Everyone is doing their part to help, she added.
"Each school administrator attempts to be their staff's biggest advocate and cheerleader. They have to be supportive and always demonstrate positivity even during these challenging times. As far as teachers are concerned, they also take on the counselor, mom/dad role many times."
"Teachers may be the only person who will listen and care for the child. This is definitely not an area teachers are trained for, but many times have to deal with mental health situations that come up in their classrooms."
That can take a big toll on teachers, she said.
"Dealing with students who have mental health disorders can take a physical and emotional toll on teachers as well and cause them to become burnt out and exhausted," Samaniego said. "Our HR department is always available to meet with staff for any reason whether it be to address concerns, mental health or work related matters. Many times all they need is someone to listen and not judge.
"We offer FMLA to employees who qualify and who may need up to 12 weeks off for different reasons. Through our health insurance, our employees are also able to access up to five free counseling sessions. If we feel that an employee needs further medical assistance we will help guide them in seeking outside help.”
Katie Walker, who oversees the counseling department for DUSD, added her thoughts.
“At the elementary level counselors regularly visit with kids in the safe spaces to check in on how they are doing,” she said. “They also are available for individual counseling sessions that are conducted virtually. In addition to providing counseling, they record and share motivational videos on various topics. The videos include students providing information or their perspective on the topic of that video.”
Tombstone
Dr. Sarah Cox, Tombstone High School educator, supports in-person education over the remote option for numerous reasons, including the benefit to students' mental well being.
“In-person learning is important because it provides interaction, accountability and stability," she said. "The interaction between teachers and students is a key component in learning by allowing students access to immediate feedback and one-on-one learning. Students are more accountable when they attend classes in-person due to the immediate interaction with the faculty in a school setting.
"Stability in the classroom allows students to focus on tasks at hand and reduces worries such as computer problems or internet troubles. In-person instruction allows teachers to deliver instruction in a variety of formats and accommodates the multiple learning styles of students.”
Pomerene
Pomerene Schools Superintendent/Principal Mike Sherman believes students get the most out of school through in-person learning.
“Kids need to have a reason to get out of bed every morning, get dressed and prepare to start the day, which is part of the daily routine when attending school in person," he said. "There are some kids who, if they have a choice between studying at home or attending in-person classes, will prefer to stay home and learn remotely."
That has consequences, he said.
"Unfortunately, they are missing out on socialization they get with their peers and important face-to-face interactions with teachers. Social development is a critical component of every child’s educational experience.
"Because of mental health concerns tied to COVID and the changes that students are going through, Pomerene has doubled its counseling efforts and focused much of its professional development on socio-emotional awareness and strategies for the classroom teacher.
Charter/private schools
Responses from private and charter schools differ somewhat.
At PEPP TEC Raul H. Castro Learning Center in Douglas, which remains in online classes, Principal Will Fisher says there haven't been many cases of students requiring mental health services.
“We’re communicating regularly through our teacher to our students,” Fisher says. “It’s (counseling) always available but it’s a little harder to provide because the kids are not here. But it is available.”
Fisher said there isn’t any change in services since the pandemic, and teachers and staff are served by their health network.
Carmen Rosado-Serrano, principal of All-Saints Catholic School in Sierra Vista, said the main impact of COVID was a hit to enrollment. All-Saints has returned in all in-class learning, but when it was online, some parents moved their children to a school with in-class instruction. The principal said the enrollment dipped by about 20 students.
Since All-Saints is a privately owned administration, there are no funds set aside for mental health counseling. If needed, the services are on parents to provide. Rosado-Serrano said she has seen no mental health issues due to COVID in her school, but there are instances of counseling needs due to family and other issues.
Livana Gross, the school behavior specialist at Berean Academy in Sierra Vista, said in an email she has been available by phone, email and text for students during the pandemic.
“Teachers are also receiving professional development training via the web to deal with children during the extradential crisis,” she said. “Counseling staff, teachers and admin are all prepared and ready to deal with issues at hand and deal with them on an at-needs basis.”
When it comes to additional support, Gross says it would be nice to have resources like an on-call therapist to help counselors and teachers better deal with after-pandemic stressors like transitioning back into the classroom, returning to public life and immunizations.
Gross and other support personnel are ready for the present, however.
“Students are using going back to school as a safe haven and are able to process all the emotions and stress from being at home with different situations with teacher and counseling support,” she said. “They are also being introduced to counseling sessions throughout the day and support resources and techniques are given when asked.
“Teachers are also through the training looking for warning signs and seeking help from the counselor and other staff to deal with children that are trying to hide the trauma and stress the pandemic has caused," she added.
“I pray we are giving them the best resources possible and are being very self-aware and aware of our student's behavior to help them the best we can.”
Summer Hom, Lyda Longa, Dana Cole, Bruce Whetten and Bill Hayes contributed to this report.
FRIDAY: Bisbee Unified School District responds to mental health questions