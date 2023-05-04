BISBEE — The Southeastern Arizona Communication Center was formed in 2018 to bring all 911 services in the county under one roof with one radio system to provide seamless communication between the various public safety agencies.
Cochise County Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby were presented with the 2023-24 SEACOM budget and the sum the county will owe for the service. Interim SEACOM director Tammi Jo Wilkins provided the information in a work session on May 3.
The largest costs of the $2,759,519 annual budget are split between the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Sierra Vista, which put in $982,078 and $911,578 respectively. The other agencies are paying what they can afford.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told the supervisors, “We have been good stewards and we’ve come a long way over the years. The future looks bright. Though we’re trying hard not to raise contributions, we may have to deal with that going forward.”
He noted CCSO was awarded $38 million in grants to provide radio system upgrades to the various agencies that would not be able to afford the equipment.
English asked when SEACOM would be able to stand on its own, independent of the county, and Sierra Vista City Manager Chuck Potucek said the agency was “still growing” and not ready yet to go on its own.
Judd si, “We’re the only ones in the state that have this. It’s a neat model. I’m really proud of SEACOM.”
Lessons learned during the Monument Fire in 2011 were the basis of the creation of the center. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Sierra Vista police and fire were the first to get the program off the ground. They developed a radio system so firefighters, police, deputies and the state and federal agencies could talk to each other on the same radio system.
SEACOM now includes additional subscriber agencies including Huachuca City; Southeast Arizona National Park Service division; Healthcare Innovations; Bisbee fire and police; the Bowie, Elfrida, Fry, Naco, Pirtleville, Portal, San Jose, San Simon, Whetstone, Sunsites/Pearce and Palominas fire districts; and the Tombstone Fire Department.
Thanks to grants, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has been able to outfit rural agencies with the radio system.
SEACOM is the only dispatch center in the state providing regional communications service. The model is based on contracts with public safety subscribers who then receive an array of services from the center.
