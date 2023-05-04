BISBEE — The Southeastern Arizona Communication Center was formed in 2018 to bring all 911 services in the county under one roof with one radio system to provide seamless communication between the various public safety agencies.

Cochise County Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby were presented with the 2023-24 SEACOM budget and the sum the county will owe for the service. Interim SEACOM director Tammi Jo Wilkins provided the information in a work session on May 3.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?