BISBEE — Southeastern Arizona Communications interim director Chris Heizer presented the $2,602,518 fiscal year 2021-22 budget to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors in a work session Wednesday. It represents a $31,445 reduction from last year’s budget.
Over its three years of operation SEACOM, which handles 911 operations for its members across Cochise County, has slowly grown and now serves 14 fire departments and districts and five law enforcement agencies.
SEACOM is a joint initiative by Cochise County and Sierra Vista to create an independent 911 communications center serving all areas of the county, urban and rural. SEACOM went live on July 18, 2018. Currently SEACOM handles calls for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Huachuca City Police Department, Sierra Vista Police Department, Sierra Vista Fire & Rescue, Fry Fire District and 18 rural fire departments. It also hosts the Spillman system for Fort Huachuca.
Like many county departments, SEACOM has problems hiring and retaining staff. Heizer noted SEACOM has had two directors resign and they have yet to find a replacement. Dispatch staff is at just 50 percent of what is needed and those employees are working overtime to meet demands. He believes the problem is the salary and asked for a 4% raise to bring the position up to market rates and a 2% raise for added positions for dispatchers. By adding two upward steps to the Dispatcher 1 and 2 positions, he believes it would be easier to retain employees.
Though the cities of Benson, Bisbee, Douglas and Willcox have yet to join SEACOM, Heizer told Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby he had conversations with the Willcox city manager and police chief about subscribing to the service. The city has not made a commitment, but it is interested.
He said SEACOM also serves the volunteer fire districts of Bowie, Elfrida, Naco, Pirtleville, Portal, San Jose, San Simon, Sundance and Sunnyside which do not contribute due to low call volumes and lesser populations.
Sierra Vista City Manager Chuck Potucek pointed out SEACOM has been providing “a better service” since its inception. He expects more municipalities to sign on, which will provide more revenue as regional centers across the state continue on an upward trend.
He, too, remarked on the staffing problem.
“Pay is not the only issue to recruit and retain employees," Potucek said. "It’s a high stress job. Dispatchers work 12-hour shifts. I see this as a profession, not just a job. We need to give them support and the training necessary to stop employees leaving.”
That includes the director.
“There’s not a big pool to choose from," Potucek said. "Our hope is to find someone with law enforcement and emergency services experience. Hopefully, we’ll have somebody onboard by next month.”
Training is a problem and Heizer, who is a commander with Sierra Vista Police, hopes a partnership with Cochise College to offer dispatcher training could be added to the curriculum just as police officer training was.
“Millennials offer us a lot of hope if we can reach them,” Heizer said.
Potucek noted the contract with Motorola for the radio system was being covered due to cost reduction from position vacancies.
English said, “It certainly sounds as though we have enhanced services. We haven’t reached the goal that some of us thought we would reach when we started this project. The intent was to have a regional service center, which meant the municipalities would become involved. That hasn’t come about yet.”
The county and Sierra Vista provide services for SEACOM through IT, maintenance and administrative support, said Potucek.
“Under Mr. (County Administrator Richard) Karwaczka’s watch, one of the goals is to have SEACOM absorb some of those costs that the city and county are contributing. We want to do that in an incremental fashion to whittle down what we owe and have SEACOM stand totally on its own,” Potucek said.
Karwaczka said, “If you look at what the county pays for in IT, it’s roughly $700,000.”
He also pointed out the leadership would be re-evaluating the subscriber fees next year.
Potucek agreed.
“We need to refine the subscriber formula, get more clarity in what everybody is paying as a subscriber and make it fair to everyone, but affordable at the same time," he said. "We don’t want to scare potential subscribers away, either.”
He said SEACOM could provide the service to municipalities and districts cheaper than what it would cost them on their own.
Crosby said he believes the housing market in the country is in an unstable economy and had concerns about it reversing.
“So, I’m against more debt and liability without longer term evidence that the instability that I believe we are in economically is a positive thing like we all hope," he said. "Therefore, I would like to know reasons for staffing shortages besides salaries.”
Potucek said, “Traditionally, going back in my experience, it’s a feast or famine high-stress job. That’s a factor.”
Sheriff Mark Dannels said, “It’s a tough job. Recruitment and retention are always going to be a problem in a rural county.”
Judd said, “I understand the housing shortage. There are a number of things that keep people from coming here. We look at these cities and participants being served, we’re not losing because the cities are very small and a lot of people live out in the unincorporated areas and all those individuals are being served very well by SEACOM.”