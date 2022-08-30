Purchase Access

A 7-year-old boy took two handguns from his residence and carried them to school in his backpack, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The child, who is not being identified, is a second-grader at Cochise Elementary in Cochise, an unincorporated area in the county with about 1,600 residents.

