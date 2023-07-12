BISBEE — Navigate360 LLC will provide monitoring services for the next three years at all county public and charter schools, which will provide safety measures if an active shooter emergency arrives.
On July 11, Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby unanimously approved the $270,768 contract as requested by county School Superintendent Jacqui Clay.
A total grant of $1.5 million for the security enhancement at schools was provided by the Arizona Department of Administration.
Clay said the company was the preferred vendor for an emergency management platform and provides a panic button with a cellular 911 interface, a phone app, incident management, first responder connectivity, student and staff accountability, reunification, mapping, interactive floor plans and actionable emergency management protocols.
Navigate360 will produce interactive floor plans for all the schools to set up the technology for emergency management, she said. Tests will be performed when the project has been completed and drills will be set up for "ALICE" active shooter training. ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.
New border operations center
It is official. The 36,500-square-foot building on Garden Avenue in Sierra Vista is now owned by the county and it will house a border strike task force thanks to a grant to purchase, renovate and equip the new Southeast Arizona Combined Intelligence and Border Operations Center at a cost of $4.5 million.
The building has 16,000 square feet of almost move–in ready office space for 54 cubicle workstations. It has two break rooms, one secure conference room, a secure storage room, a secure internet office and adequate parking for all special operations personnel, as well as a 20,000-square-foot warehouse.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels previously said the center would meet the needs of various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to respond to border crime and terrorism.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security approves of such collaborative centers to conduct analysis and facilitate information sharing to assist law enforcement and homeland security partners.
The county was also awarded a $20,000 grant to conduct a series of hazardous waste materials exercises to take place over the next two years.
According to Emergency Management Director Dan Duchon, the project would fund hiring a consultant to write and conduct the exercises to incorporate all emergency response partners and the county's team to train on a collaborative response.
The supervisors also set the payments for the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System and the Correctional Officers Retirement Plan.
Cochise County bore the brunt of the economic downturn some years ago when investments failed that made premiums due to the state retirement systems skyrocket. All the counties and cities in the state were required to make up the millions lost. For rural counties with low populations, the sums owed were mind numbing.
Last year the county paid down $8 million on its PSPRS unfunded actuarial accrued liability of $34 million, but as Crosby pointed out, it only reduced the county’s bill for 2024 by $2 million.
The county still carries a debt of $32,866,300 for the pensions of employees hired before July 1, 2017.
For CORP, the picture is far brighter as the fund has an unfunded actuarial accrued liability of $6,620,328.
The supervisors plan to pay the unfunded liabilities within the state–agreed 30 years.
