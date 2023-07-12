BISBEE — Navigate360 LLC will provide monitoring services for the next three years at all county public and charter schools, which will provide safety measures if an active shooter emergency arrives.

On July 11, Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby unanimously approved the $270,768 contract as requested by county School Superintendent Jacqui Clay.

