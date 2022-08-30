Purchase Access

The much-anticipated retrial of an accused killer who has never denied that he shot his victim but has long maintained that it was in self-defense began Tuesday afternoon when a jury of 14 people was chosen from a pool of 49 individuals.

Opening statements in the retrial of Roger Delane Wilson are expected to begin Wednesday morning in Cochise County Superior Court.

