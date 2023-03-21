BISBEE — The eastern half of Cochise County has been dealing with serious groundwater issues for years and last year those people who live within the Willcox and Douglas Basins had the chance to do something about it.
Voters passed a proposition to establish an Active Management Area within the Douglas basin, which stopped any drilling of new wells or deepening of exisiting wells and requires those with wells that pump more than 35 gallons per minute be metered and the groundwater withdrawal measured and reported to the Arizona Department of Water Resources. Those homeowners with wells that pump 35 mpg or less are not subject to those requirements.
The measure failed in the Willcox basin, the area suffering the most from groundwater level declines.
In an effort to understand the groundwater issues within the state, the University of Arizona’s Water Resources Research Center, a unit of the UofA’s Cooperation Extension System, offered a seminar on the Sulphur Springs Valley’s Douglas and Willcox basins and the challenges faced.
About 200 people attended the seminar online.
Acknowledging the distinct water resources conditions, priorities and values of each county, the WRRC worked with local experts to guide the content and access existing water-related data, said Taylor Simmons, WRRC graduate outreach assistant. For Cochise County, the technical advisory committee was led by Extension Agent, Natural Resources in Cochise County Kim McReynolds and Extension Interim Regional Director for Cochise and Graham Counties Randy Norton. Input was received from local and regional stakeholders with deep knowledge of the local characteristics of water in Cochise County
In 2022, the WRRC partnered with Cochise County Cooperative Extension to develop a water factsheet that helped to explain major challenges and solutions, as well as lay out the basics of water supplies and demands, McReynolds said. It covers topics such as the county’s water supply and demand, water management challenges and opportunities, and takes a look to the future of groundwater.
Mary Ann Capehart, formerly with the UofA Water Wise Program for Cochise County, presented an overview of the county’s water demands and revealed about 91.8% of the water used is for agriculture and 6.7% is used by homeowners. On average, according to Southern Arizona water utilities, the average household uses about 80,000 gallons of water a year, which equates to more than 6,600 gallons per month. Livestock use about 0.4% of the water.
In the period from 1991 to 2014, water consumption grew from 37,000 acre feet per year to 50,000 AFY in the Douglas basin, Capehart noted.
Those with grandfathered rights from the former designation of an Irrigation Nonexpansion Area will still have to submit to certain requirements as established by ADWR and provide necessary documents within 15 months from the date of the election to continue pumping groundwater, she said.
ADWR will appoint an area director to oversee the Douglas AMA and develop a management goal in two years. The governor will appoint a five member board to the Groundwater Users Advisory Council, which will serve for six years. ADWR’s management plan will be up for public comment when it is completed.
“If groundwater withdraw fees get approved, the fees are limited to a maximum of $2 per acre-foot per year, and funding helps water users achieve efficient use, helping the AMA meet its water management goal,” Capehart said.
In the Willcox basin, things look markedly worse as water use has grown from 133,000 AFY to 180,000 AFY. An acre foot of water equals a football field covered in water to a depth of one foot, Capehart said.
In addition to declining groundwater levels, she said the Willcox basin also is the state’s most fissure prone area due to pumping that “far exceeds the natural mountain front recharge.” As groundwater is removed, the ground above it collapses, creating subsidence and fissures that disrupts transportation as roads cave in and impacts utility lines and even damages homes.
According to a survey, Capehart said the distance to groundwater in the Willcox area has dropped 50 feet in some areas and 331 feet in others.
It happens as larger industrial agricultural wells are deepened to deeper than 1,000 feet, she continued. Deeper wells draw groundwater from nearby areas of the aquifer and create cones of depression. One such cone exists beneath the Kansas Settlement area in the vicinity of the massive Riverview Dairy and the expansive grain fields.
There is a well in the Willcox basin that extends to 2,290 feet. At a rate of pumping from 2,000 to 1,400 gallons per minute, it creates groundwater decline.
Most homeowners face the decision of deepening a well at the cost of $27 to $58 per foot, hauling in water or selling their homes, Capehart said.
With the recent drought, there is not enough rainfall to make up the difference between what is pumped and what is naturally recharged from precipitation.
Capehart said, “As wells dry up and land is sold, the local area is impacted when customers are lost.”
Mark Apel, Cochise County environmental projects coordinator, talked about the strides made in the San Pedro basin on the west side of the county. The basin includes the federally protected 57,000-acre San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, a 40-mile-long wildland habitat that includes a number of endangered plants and animals.
In order to protect the SPRNCA, a partnership was formed between local, county, state and federal entities, including Fort Huachuca, to preserve groundwater, he saie. The Upper San Pedro Partnership kicked things off and made some substantial strides.
Sierra Vista built the largest water reclamation project in 2002 by using its treated sewage to recharge around 2,700 acre feet per year while also providing a welcome habitat for birds and other animals as well as avian enthusiasts.
The Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network is another consortium on a smaller scale. It includes the county, Sierra Vista, Fort Huachuca, The Nature Conservancy, the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District, the Bureau of Land Management and Bisbee, Apel said.
CCRN has three completed projects and others still in the planning stages, he said.
The county’s first project was in Palominas on 265 acres slated for a subdivision near Palominas School, an area that received heavy sheet flow from the Huachuca mountains during the monsoons. A large basin collects storm water and slowly releases it downstream into a series of 13 recharge cells which use different methods to get water back underground. It can recharge about 98 acre feet annually.
Apel said the cells with infiltration trenches — 10-foot-deep trenches filled with gravel — did the best job of getting water below ground and performed better than dry wells.
Then came the Horseshoe Draw project, which aimed to prevent sediment movement and erosion reaching the river. Before the project was constructed, a large head-cut had been steadily eroding Horseshoe Draw upstream of its confluence with the San Pedro River, Apel said. The recharge project is an 8-acre detention basin that collects and slows the runoff, enhances infiltration to the aquifer and improves downstream water quality.
The Three Canyons conservation site permanently ended agricultural pumping and saves about 2,500 acre feet of water annually.
Still waiting are three projects in the Sierra Vista area to gather stormwater from streets and roads for recharge and flood control.
Also planned is the Bisbee effluent project to transport treated wastewater as close to the San Pedro River at the border with Mexico as possible to correct a declining flow from the south could restore 200 acre feet a year.
The Babocomari Floodplain Protection Site consists of three parcels with conservation easements that collectively protect 488 acres of Babocomari riverfront and floodplain, as well as a 104-acre parcel now owned and managed by Cochise County. It will save an estimated nine acre feet a year.
Apel noted CCRN projects provided more than 6,000 acre feet of water benefits in 2021 and more than 41,000 acre feet since 2015. CCRN tracks the cumulative water benefits as recharge, retired historical pumping and precluded future pumping.
WRRC continues to hold other seminars around the state on various water topics. To see the list, visit wrrc.arizona.edu/calendar.