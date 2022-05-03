Thirty high school seniors were awarded $3,000 scholarships by the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative Foundation at the 84th Annual Meeting April 21 at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts.
The announcement of scholarship winners was among the highlights at the meeting, which included presentations by SSVEC Board President Curtis Nolan and Chief Executive Officer Creden Huber. More than 350 members of the cooperative attended the gathering, which included a drawing for a Ford pickup truck being retired from the SSVEC fleet.
Students representing 10 schools within the SSVEC service area were awarded the scholarships, based on academic and interscholastic performance as well as volunteer service within their communities. All but a few of the students, along with family members and others, attended a dinner where they were honored shortly before being formally announced at the annual meeting.
Nolan’s report highlighted progress on the five key perspectives of the SSVEC strategic plan. Since 2016 the Board of Directors has measured the performance of the cooperative based on goals in that plan.
“We set a goal of 80% positive member satisfaction and based on our survey results, I’m happy to report that 87% of our members are very satisfied with SSVEC,” Nolan said.
Similar successes were reported for financial stability, corporate citizenship, keeping up with technology and developing employees, according to Nolan.
Huber echoed the president’s comments on SSVEC success in 2021, noting the cooperative does not have plans for rate increases at this time. He advised that the organization has not borrowed money for the past six years despite annual capital expenditures of $2 million or more each year. The CEO also noted that savings have been realized during the past several years due to lower interest rates, technology upgrades, lower health care costs and a continuing emphasis on job safety.
Huber noted this would be his final annual meeting after 27 years at the helm of the local cooperative and more than 40 in the utility industry.
“Thank you for the privilege of serving as your CEO and I look forward to seeing you in the near future in my new role as a retired member of SSVEC,” Huber said. “Throughout my career at SSVEC I have been honored to work with talented SSVEC professionals and community-oriented directors who have dedicated themselves to accomplishing the mission of the cooperative in providing reliable and affordable electricity to our members.”
The meeting also included the swearing in of board members to new three-year terms. Directors who took the oath included Dan Barrera, the board secretary who represents District 6 in the Benson area; Joseph Beam, the board treasurer, representing District 10 in the Sierra Vista area; and Russ McNeill, representing District 8 in the Sierra Vista area.
Debra Ann Padia of Benson was the winner of the grand prize drawing for the Ford pickup. The truck is a 2012 that had 135,000 miles on the odometer and a well-documented history of regular maintenance. Other prizes awarded included $50 bill credits, a portable electric cooler and an outdoor grill and smoker.
The 85th annual SSVEC meeting for will be held April 20, 2023, at the Benson High School gymnasium.