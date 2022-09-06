Purchase Access

COCHISE COUNTY — The desert landscapes of Cochise County have turned lush and green over the past few months thanks to a wetter than normal monsoon season. July and August have had above average rainfall in Cochise County, and the latest predictions from the National Weather Service predict the same for September.

According to the National Weather Service in Tucson, Sierra Vista has received 10.3 inches of rain since June 15, which is almost 3 inches more than the average 7.6 inches of rainfall the city typically receives this time of year.

