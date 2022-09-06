Cochise County Highway Department worker Rickey Hernandez trims growth along Hereford Road next to the Hereford Bridge last month. The San Pedro River overflow can be seen behind Hernandez due to monsoon rainfall.
The San Pedro River volume has risen and flows rapidly under the Hereford Bridge in Hereford last month. Monsoonal rains are expected to continue through September, which may bring more flooding and other risks to the area.
Cochise County Highway Department worker Rickey Hernandez trims growth along Hereford Road next to the Hereford Bridge last month. The San Pedro River overflow can be seen behind Hernandez due to monsoon rainfall.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The San Pedro River volume has risen and flows rapidly under the Hereford Bridge in Hereford last month. Monsoonal rains are expected to continue through September, which may bring more flooding and other risks to the area.
COCHISE COUNTY — The desert landscapes of Cochise County have turned lush and green over the past few months thanks to a wetter than normal monsoon season. July and August have had above average rainfall in Cochise County, and the latest predictions from the National Weather Service predict the same for September.
According to the National Weather Service in Tucson, Sierra Vista has received 10.3 inches of rain since June 15, which is almost 3 inches more than the average 7.6 inches of rainfall the city typically receives this time of year.
Wilcox has received 8.6 inches of rain since the start of the monsoon, which is exactly three more inches than the city typically receives this time of year.
The monsoonal season in southern Arizona officially lasts until Sept. 30. The last week in Cochise County has been much drier than the previous months. However, Ken Drozd from the National Weather Service in Tucson warns people not to relax just yet.
“I don’t want people to let their guard down just because of a few dry days,” said Drozd.
All the traditional risks associated with monsoon, such as severe thunderstorms, flash floods and high winds are still present until the end of September.
According to Drozd, the season is marked by a shift in wind patterns. During monsoons, an east to west wind pattern keeps moisture in the area. When this pattern shifts to a west to east pattern, the season will come to an end.
Drozd warns that the end of the rainy season can be one of the most dangerous times for flash flood risks. Now that the ground in washes around the county has been saturated by previous storms, a very small amount of precipitation can start a flood.
“Turn around, don’t drown still applies,” Drozd said.
The National Weather Service advises that you should never attempt to cross a flooded area on foot or in a vehicle. It only takes six inches of moving water to sweep a person on foot away, and 16 inches of moving water to sweep a vehicle away.
Severe thunderstorms are another common risk associated with monsoon season. According to the National Weather Service, there have been 15 recorded deaths from lightning so far this year.
The NWS advises to immediately seek shelter in either a building or a vehicle with a hard top if thunder is heard in the area. The best way to stay safe from lightning is to plan ahead and stay indoors during a thunderstorm.
The NWS points out that lightning strikes often occur far away from the rainfall associated with thunderstorms. If you can hear thunder, you are at risk of being hit by lightning. Lightning may strike as far as 10 miles away from rainfall.
It is also important to wait at least 30 minutes after a storm has passed to resume outdoor activities according to the National Weather Service. Many lightning deaths occur after the storm has passed.
If you are caught outside in a storm and are unable to seek shelter, the National Weather Service offers the following safety advice.
Lightning tends to strike the tallest object in an area. This means that you should avoid open areas or standing near tall objects such as isolated trees, towers, or utility poles. Instead try to find the lowest point in the area while avoiding potential flood plains.
You should also avoid standing near metal object or other items that could conduct a lightning strike. Once lightning strikes something that can conduct it, it can travel a long way, potentially striking multiple people. If you are caught in a group, spread out to prevent the risk of the strike hitting multiple people.
As the monsoonal season draws to a close this month, expect more storms. According to Drozd, tropical storms are a wildcard that can be expected to send precipitation into southern Arizona during September. The county is expected to see more storms as soon as Friday as tropical storm Kay advances toward the Baja California Peninsula.