A 73-year-old man arrested last month for sexual exploitation of a minor was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to nine counts of the offense.
An indictment in the case against Mark Snyder-Stonebraker states the defendant was looking at images of children as young as 2 engaged in sexual activities with adults.
Stonebraker, who ran for a seat on the Arizona House of Representatives a decade ago, told a Sierra Vista detective he was a sex addict, a report shows.
Sierra Vista Police arrested Stonebraker on March 30 after serving a search warrant at his residence in the 3700 block of Choctaw Drive.
Detectives opened the investigation in February after receiving a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The CyberTip identified an IP address associated with Stonebraker that was used in November 2021 to connect to an online file storage account also associated with Stonebraker. The storage account was reported to contain illicit child images.
Sierra Vista investigators and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations recovered evidence from Stonebraker's residence, including 498 images of girls younger than 14. When he ran for political office in 2012, Stonebraker told the Herald/Review he was the father of three daughters and the grandfather of five girls.
During his arraignment Monday, Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal told Stonebraker — who is out on bond — that he can't leave the state.