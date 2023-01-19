After a failed attempt at settling his case earlier this week, an accused child molester from Sierra Vista who faces a slew of charges is choosing to go to trial.

In a little over an hour Wednesday, negotiations between defendant Leandro Guillen and the Cochise County Attorney's Office crumbled after prosecutor Lori Zucco and Guillen's lawyer, Rafael Malanga, failed to come to an agreement.

