A conviction reversed and a case remanded to the Cochise County Superior Court by a higher tribunal for a retrial following a former prosecutor’s conduct may head to a settlement conference instead.

But if no agreement is reached during negotiations in an effort to gain a plea agreement in the case of Justin Copeland a retrial will take place. However, a new trial won’t be handled by the same judge whose actions, along with the initial prosecutor, elicited the reversal of Copeland’s conviction and a remand for a retrial by the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?