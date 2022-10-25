A conviction reversed and a case remanded to the Cochise County Superior Court by a higher tribunal for a retrial following a former prosecutor’s conduct may head to a settlement conference instead.
But if no agreement is reached during negotiations in an effort to gain a plea agreement in the case of Justin Copeland a retrial will take place. However, a new trial won’t be handled by the same judge whose actions, along with the initial prosecutor, elicited the reversal of Copeland’s conviction and a remand for a retrial by the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two.
That’s because the judge, Laura Cardinal, will be retiring at the end of December.
Copeland’s retrial on 50 counts of child molestation was set to begin on Dec. 6. But at a hearing last Friday, the trial date was vacated after defense attorney Xochitl Orozco requested a settlement conference.
Earlier this month Orozco, who did not participate in the first trial, had filed a motion for a special action with the Court of Appeals asking the tribunal to dismiss the case against Copeland with prejudice because of prosecutorial misconduct during the first trial. Orozco also said Cardinal had abused her discretion when she recently denied a motion to dismiss the matter.
The appellate court denied the motion and also refused jurisdiction earlier this month.
Orozco, the county’s legal advocate, requested the settlement conference take place the first week of December and that it be overseen by former Cochise County Superior Court Judge James Conlogue, who is now a special commissioner for the Cochise County Superior Court.
Commissioners are appointed by the Superior Court’s presiding judge from attorneys who apply and are recommended by a selection committee made up of judges, lawyers and others. Commissioners handle specific assigned cases and uncontested matters.
Cardinal set another hearing on the case for Dec. 12 to determine what the status is. There was also discussion regarding which judge would handle the complex matter if it does end up in a retrial as ordered by the appellate court.
Copeland, 36, a former Army staff sergeant at Fort Huachuca, was convicted of 50 counts of child molestation in 2019 and sent to prison by Cardinal.
But earlier this year the appeals court found there were troublesome issues during Copeland’s first trial, reversed Copeland’s conviction and remanded the case to Cochise County Superior Court for a retrial.
The appellate court ruled that Copeland’s conviction be reversed and that a new trial take place because the judges found that “inadmissible hearsay evidence” had been presented at trial.
In an opinion filed this April, Arizona Court of Appeals Justice Philip Espinosa wrote “ ... because we cannot say the verdicts were not influenced by inadmissible hearsay evidence, we vacate the convictions and resulting sentences and remand to the trial court for a new trial or further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
The hearsay evidence Espinosa referred to is a protective order that had been deemed inadmissible for the first trial, but that former prosecutor Sara Ransom mentioned anyway, although she claims it was in general terms. Cardinal — who had granted a motion from the original defense attorney to not allow the protective order statements — did not stop Ransom, but then during a sidebar, the judge admonished Ransom for mentioning the protective order. The jury, though, had already heard the evidence.
Even worse, according to Orozco, Ransom misled the judge and the jury by editing a body cam video of Copeland being interviewed by a police officer after the accusations of molestation were lodged against him. During the conversation with the policeman, Copeland vehemently denies three times that he molested the child, Orozco’s motion shows.
Orozco and ethics attorney Karen Clark say Ransom edited out the portion of the body cam video where Copeland utters his denials. Jurors were shown the abridged version. Additionally, when the officer testified on behalf of the prosecution, he stated that Copeland never denied hurting the child. Ransom did not correct him on the stand, according to Orozco and Clark.
At a hearing in September when Ransom and Clark both testified, Ransom said she edited the clips of the police body cams herself.
On Oct. 11, Orozco filed a petition for special action with the higher court — Justin Copeland v. Cardinal and the state of Arizona — asking that the case against Copeland be dismissed with prejudice.
The case Orozco cited as precedent for her petition for special action — she also filed a petition for an interlocutory stay of the case — is Pool v. Superior Court, 139 Ariz. 98 (1984).
When a case is dismissed with prejudice that means charges cannot be filed against the individual in that particular matter again.
Three days later however, the higher court denied the petition for special action and also refused jurisdiction.
In her recent order when she denied the motion to dismiss the Copeland case because of prosecutorial misconduct, Cardinal wrote: “The court does not agree with the conclusions of the ethics expert called by the Defense; the complexities of presenting evidence during any trial — and particularly in the format here — police body camera footage — and to avoid the introduction of improper or inadmissible evidence, create many opportunities for evidentiary error. Such errors do not, however, rise to the level of prosecutorial misconduct in this case.”