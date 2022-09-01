BISBEE — Aug. 23 and 24 were trying days for a number of residents in St. David and Elfrida when floodwaters swamped roads and more than 40 homes as more than 2 inches of rain fell in one hour both days.
Cochise County Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby unanimously approved an emergency declaration without hesitation in the Aug. 30 meeting as requested by Tammi–Jo Wilkins, deputy director of Emergency Management.
Wilkins provided an overview of the damage done to homes from the extreme flooding event. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch both days and warned the flooding could be life threatening.
NWS notified the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office regarding the flooding in St. David. Staff rallied on State Route 80 to clear debris and mud from the highway. Miller Road was under water. People who had taken the steps to protect their homes with sandbags found they would not hold back the flood.
A homeowner with a basement reported flood water hit a depth of 6 feet, destroying a new furnace and damaging electrical wiring, Wilkins said.
Mold was already growing up walls in some homes. The American Red Cross handed out buckets, mops and bleach to residents to begin cleanup and stop any mold growth.
One resident's homeowner’s insurance company gave a repair quote of $45,000.
“We were performing assessments in the St. David area,” Wilkins said. “We had no idea of what was happening in Elfrida. We had to split our teams up to handle both emergencies.”
Kim Mitchell with the county Public Health Emergency Management Preparedness was tasked with checking the Elfrida situation to see how bad the flooding was and what was going to be needed there.
Water damaged roads and ground-level homes in Elfrida, Wilkins said. The water was still flowing the next day. Some homes could not be reached due to damage to dirt roads. A week later, there are still impassable roads, but Wilkins continues to try to reach the homeowners.
The county completed 53 assessments in St. David and 42 in Elfrida, but there was more work to do. Floodwaters not only impacted homes and other structures, they also impacted septic tanks and wells, creating possible contamination requiring immediate attention.
Wilkins said at times they were trudging through knee-deep water trying to reach people who needed help.
The American Red Cross opened the Community Center in Elfrida to people impacted by the flood. Though no one stayed at the center, meals were taken there for a few days.
Though property owners had homeowner’s insurance, the companies did not cover floods. Those with flood insurance were not sure how they would pay the $5,000 out-of-pocket deductible.
“Some homeowners do not know what they will do,” Wilkins said.
By declaring a local emergency, the county can receive financial assistance from the state, she said.
Katie Whitaker, who lives on Baptist Church Road in Elfrida, said, “The levy overflowed. The house flooded so fast, there was nothing we could do.”
She is a renter and does not have renter’s insurance. She, her child and a roommate along with three dogs and a cat are staying in a hotel for the time being.
Angelica Alvarez, an Elfrida native, was grateful for the help from the county and the community but needed more help. She was facing thousands of dollars to repair her home and $10,000 to service her septic tank. For someone living from paycheck to paycheck, she did not know how she was going to meet her needs from an event she also blamed on the failure of a dike. She stated the county did not maintain it, even though past efforts have helped prevent flooding in the past. She trusted the dams and dikes and said she did not think she needed flood insurance.
Bernardo Gamez, also in Elfrida, echoed the concerns of the maintenance of the dams and dikes. He placed sandbags all around his home, but, again, the 1-foot-deep floodwaters drowned the 800 sandbags and flowed into his home. Mold was already growing inside his home.
“Taxpayers deserve better,” he said. “The county needs to clean out all the storm drains and culverts so the water can move out onto U.S. Route 191.”
The county health department will continue to work with impacted residents and hope the state will be able to offer some assistance.
Jackie Watkins, director of Engineering and Natural Resources, responded to questions and said, “Rucker Creek is over a 120-square-mile watershed and there is no feasible way to control the storm water from that large of a watershed.
“We are still investigating the flooding. Some of the areas are still too muddy to check. If it doesn’t rain again we will be looking at them this weekend. I will know more next week after doing a complete site visit.”
She said the county berms east of Elfrida, north and south of Gleeson Road and east of Bell Road, were not impacted by the heavy rains. However, there was a small berm on private property west of Rucker Creek that was constructed about 60 years ago that was damaged.
The county inspects its berms annually and are maintained as needed, she added. Some berms are only designed for the five- or 10-year events for localized storm water and not large regional events like 100-year storms like those hitting the two communities.
Public Works Director Marty Haverty told the Herald/Review, “The Public Works Department is responsible for maintaining approximately 700 miles of asphalt roads and an equal number of dirt roads. The roads affected by the flood events were all dirt roads and we had to close several of them as the flooding occurred. The only remaining closed road at this time is Gleason Road and if the weather cooperates we should have it back open by Friday afternoon.
"All dirt roads in the area are on a maintenance schedule and staff performs maintenance every eight weeks. Closing roads and making repairs has required us to utilize 15 to 20 staff members so far during this event. In addition, some Public Works staff members volunteered their time to assist in filling sandbags for residents.”
People who have not yet been contacted for assessments should call Emergency Management Services at 520-432–9220.