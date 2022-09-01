Purchase Access

BISBEE — Aug. 23 and 24 were trying days for a number of residents in St. David and Elfrida when floodwaters swamped roads and more than 40 homes as more than 2 inches of rain fell in one hour both days.

Cochise County Board of Supervisors members Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby unanimously approved an emergency declaration without hesitation in the Aug. 30 meeting as requested by Tammi–Jo Wilkins, deputy director of Emergency Management.

