HUACHUCA CITY — Construction crews are working on a $1.3 million weatherization project at Huachuca City School.
Funded by the state School Facilities Board, the six-month project — now in its third month — will improve the school's energy efficiency and greatly enhance the campus’ overall appearance once upgrades are completed.
“We hope to have most of the work done by October, but that depends on weather conditions and supply deliveries,” said Chris McDannell, general contractor for TCM Construction LLC of Sun City.
The work includes replacing outdated windows throughout the school campus, painting the buildings, removing and replacing the gymnasium’s metal siding and adding weatherstripping to doors across the campus, along with installing new exterior doors in some buildings.
“We’re installing hollow metal window frames on every window throughout the campus,” McDannell said. “The old, out-dated windows are being replaced with one-inch, dual-pane, tinted glass. These are high quality windows, similar to what you see in commercial applications. They’re not only aesthetically appealing, but are extremely energy efficient.”
Tombstone Unified School District Superintendent Robert Devere said the windows and doors represent the biggest improvements to Huachuca City School’s campus.
“These new additions will greatly improve security in the buildings and reduce our utility bills,” he said. “All three of our campuses received SFB money for weatherization projects. We have similar work going on right now at Walter J. Meyer School, representing $1.1 million in SFB funding.”
Devere said the school district has been working with the SFB in securing money for building renewal grants, which create work that has been needed for decades.
“Through these funds, we’re able to give our kids the quality facilities they deserve,” he said. “We’re currently at different levels of grant acquisition for other projects throughout the school district.”
Metal siding on Huachuca City school’s gymnasium is being completely replaced with new siding, which will give the building a much sharper, cleaner look, McDannell said.
After removing rotted wood and damaged stucco and masonry, crews started painting buildings with Huachuca City School colors of yellow and blue. High-quality exterior paint was ordered for the project, said McDannell, who has subcontracted Sierra Vista-based Apache Signs to paint the school’s mustang logo on one of the buildings once the weatherization project is closer to completion.
“I’m subcontracting the work out to local businesses as much as possible,” he said. “I’m using a welder from Huachuca City, a metal erector out of Benson, and I’ve hired employees from Sierra Vista.”
While construction projects bring badly-needed upgrades to the school’s entire campus, they present challenges when classes are in session, said Efrain Galvez, a TUSD physical education teacher and athletic director.
“Since the gym isn’t available, I’m holding PE classes outdoors," he said. "We use the football field in the mornings while it’s still cool, then shift to the cafeteria in the afternoons where we do projects inside to avoid the heat. We’re hoping to be able to use the gym for the first girls’ volleyball game, which is in about three weeks. I’m looking forward to seeing how the campus looks after all the work is completed.”
The current weatherization work is just one of three SFB-funded projects for Huachuca City School, Principal Kevin Beaman said.
“The School Facilities Board also paid for a $350,000 (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance project which included new sidewalks, wheelchair accessible doorways and the addition of handrails in areas where they were needed,” Beaman said. “The ADA project is now completed.”
SFB also funded a $275,000 HVAC project by replacing huge, outdated evaporative coolers that were mounted on the gymnasium.
“They installed ductwork and now we’re waiting for the metal siding on the building to be completed before they start up the air conditioners,” Beaman said. “All three of these projects were done by different contractors and have improved our campus significantly. The school is pretty old, and all of these are necessities and greatly needed. They’re a hassle while the work is going on, but it’s really nice when the work is done.”
If all goes according to plan and building supplies arrive as scheduled, McDannell expects to complete the weatherization work ahead of schedule, with sometime in October as the completion date.
“As of right now, we’re waiting on supply shipments because COVID-caused shortages in production which impacted everything,” McDannell said. “We’ve been pretty lucky so far, because our shipments have only been a few weeks late in an industry that has experienced delays that sometimes extend several months.”
McDannell said that he and his wife have enjoyed “playing tourist” while he is working in Cochise County.
“We’ve been to Bisbee, Tombstone, Benson and Kartchner Caverns,” he said. “We love this area. The weather is great and there are so many beautiful sights here. You have all the modern conveniences you need, with a small town feel.”