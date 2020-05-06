COUNTY — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, joined by a fellow lawman in Texas, is asking the White House to extend travel restrictions currently in place with Mexico in order to keep COVID-19 cases along the southern border from increasing.
In a one-page letter to Vice President Mike Pence, Dannels and Sheriff Harold Eavenson of Rockwall County, Texas, said both legal and illegal migrants crossing from Mexico into rural counties pose a risk to U.S. citizens because of the coronavirus.
The sheriffs’ missive is also signed by the National Sheriff’s Association, said that Mexico already presents enough of a challenge on the southern border because of notorious drug cartels and human smugglers. The onslaught of COVID-19, they said, simply presents an additional peril.
Dannels is chairman of the Border Security Committee and Eavenson is the vice chairman.
However, some Cochise County residents who live within walking distance of Mexico disagree with Dannels, saying the sheriff and others like him are creating negative vibes with rhetoric designed to separate the two nations.
Dannels disagrees, saying his priority is keeping Cochise County safe.
“Sheriffs on our borders, specifically the southern border, are faced with an additional challenge coming from Mexico,” the letter states. “Aside from the Criminal Transnational Organizations (drug cartels), which have exploited the southern border for decades, and caused irreparable harm to the quality of life in our communities, we are now, like the rest of the country, contending with the coronavirus.”
“Due to our proximity to the southern border, we face the added risk of exposure to this virus because of both legal and illegal border crossings. This is of great concern to us!”
The letter also mentions that while many of these rural areas don’t have a high number of coronavirus cases, their health/medical facilities and infrastructures are already stretched thin.
“Resuming normal travel between Mexico and the U.S. would increase infection rates and further exacerbate this situation,” the letter says.
But activist Mark Adams, a co-founder of Frontera De Cristo, a Presbyterian bi-national ministry that works with migrants, said he was both “disheartened and disturbed” to read the letter, “but not surprised.”
“I have never heard him (Dannels) express anything but fear of the border as a place to secure,” Adams said in an email to the Herald/Review. “Our public officials should not use the current crisis to strengthen existing anti-immigrant ideologies and to fan the mind-set that the ‘good guys’ are north of the border and the ‘bad guys’ are south of the border.”
“The reality is that millions of immigrants, both those with authorization to be here and those who don’t, many from Mexico are risking their lives in the midst of this pandemic providing healthcare for the sick; caring for the elderly, harvesting our food and processing our meat. Instead of cutting ourselves off from our neighbors, we need to work together across borders and create a framework to govern our borders that expands public safety for all.”
Adams’s comments were echoed by Douglas Mayor Robert Uribe, a proponent of binational relations, who said he is tired of hearing slights about the border communities.
“Obviously, we are all trying our best to flatten the curve,” Uribe said this week. “If our neighbors were experiencing an increase (in COVID-19 cases), then I would agree (with the Sheriffs’ letter). But if there are no increases, then why continue this hysteria?”
As COVID-19 began its spread, the U.S. and Mexico agreed to institute travel restrictions on March 20 in order to help stem the tide of the deadly pandemic. The restrictions were broad enough, allowing only “essential” travel between the two nations. Non-essential travel was described as “tourism.”
The restrictions were supposed to lift on April 20, but were then extended until May 19 at 11:59 p.m., according to the U.S. State Department’s website.
Dannels said his concern was geared more toward what is unknown, rather than what he and his personnel are aware of concerning the virus in Mexico.
“Every community stands alone,” Dannels said recently. “We’re solving (our) problems locally. If we’re out a deputy (because of the virus) who’s going to replace that deputy?
“In a rural county we have limited resources,” the sheriff added. “If we have an influx of COVID-19 coming from Mexico that’s a concern. If we can limit our exposure in the rural counties, this is my goal, to keep the citizens of Cochise County safe.”
Earlier this week, the State Department posted a health alert on its website concerning Mexico and the coronavirus: “The peak of the COVID-19 epidemic in Mexico is expected to occur May 8-10, according to Mexican authorities, with hospitals most likely reaching very high levels of occupancy in the two weeks after (particularly in Baja California, Mexico City, Mexico State, Sinaloa, Tabasco, and Quintana Roo).”
As of May 7, Mexican health authorities reported 27,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,781 recoveries, in the country. Sonora state — where the cities of Agua Prieta and Naco border Douglas and Naco, Arizona — reported 307 cases.
The Sheriffs are not alone in their request to extend the travel restrictions with Mexico.
According to the Associated Press, Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan and Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez suggested Thursday that the public health restrictions may have to stay in place longer even as the U.S. starts to ease quarantine restrictions.
Morgan also said border agents have encountered their first two migrants with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The first was from India and was captured near Calexico, California, on April 23. The second was a man from Mexico captured this week as he tried to enter the U.S. to seek medical attention for his illness.
Ricardo Pineda, the Consul of Mexico in Douglas, said he understands and agrees with Dannels that both countries must keep their citizens safe and healthy.
I read his letter and I understand Sheriff Dannels’ concern,” he said.
But Pineda also stated that he is unaware that anyone from “the region” who is infected with the coronavirus has been trying to slip into the U.S.
“There is no evidence, I repeat, no evidence that this is occurring,” Pineda said.
So far, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency responsible for the ports of entry via its Office of Field Operations, had no comment on whether the travel restrictions would be extended, or on the letter authored by Dannels and Eavenson, a spokeswoman in their Tucson Sector office said.
Additionally, neither Dannels nor Eavenson have received a response to their letter from Vice President Mike Pence’s office.