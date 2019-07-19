On Wednesday, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels was awarded the honor of Outstanding Business Person of the Year by the Association for Career and Technical Education of Arizona. The ACTEAZ advised that applications were received from the entire state of Arizona and the application and nomination received about Sheriff Dannels "spoke clearly of your accomplishments and dedication to students and to Career and Technical Education in the State of Arizona."
The award presentation was held during the 44th Annual ACTE Summer Conference for Career and Technical Education at the Westin La Paloma on Wednesday.
Dannels said, "It is a true honor to be a part of the career development program in Cochise County high schools, and though I am being given the award today I have to share it with all of our staff who are so dedicated in making law enforcement a positive career choice for our youth and we hope to keep our kids working and living in Cochise County after they graduate. There is no better feeling than when a high school student who has participated in the CTE law enforcement program applies to work with the Sheriff's Office and be part of our team! Our successes are your successes and I am honored to accept this award."
The CTE program is structured to expose high school students to the requirements of becoming part of the public safety community and in addition to classroom time students also participate in active shooter training, physical education, defensive driving, Arizona Revised Statutes review, report writing, and other duties that are required to be a law enforcement officer in Arizona.
Submitted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carol Capas