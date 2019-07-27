SIERRA VISTA — Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has sent a letter of support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials following stinging remarks against the federal agency by some members of Congress earlier this month.
The July 24 missive, written on behalf of the National Sheriffs’ Association, takes issue with comments made by a handful of Democrats who were dismayed by crude statements written on a Facebook page whose members include retired and current CBP agents.
Dannels took the opportunity to blast Congress, saying that, “Due to the lack of Congressional support, these officers are underfunded, under resourced and undermanned. Given the current crisis at the border and the rising influx of immigrants, their job has become exponentially more difficult. The comments made by members of Congress are not only disrespectful, but detrimental to the morale and mission of CBP.”
The CBP agents’ comments on the Facebook page, according to ProPublica, attacked several Hispanic Democratic lawmakers, such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and others. There were also illustrations of Ocasio-Cortez in compromising positions, as well as name-calling of Ocasio-Cortez and another Hispanic female lawmaker.
ProPublica also reported that the Facebook page made light of migrant deaths. ProPublica, a non-profit news organization in New York founded by former Wall Street Journal managing editor Paul Steiger, brought the CBP Facebook page to light, prompting the firestorm of attacks on the agency.
The comments that followed on July 1 included statements by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), called for the firing of CBP agents for their “vile comments.” Thompson, who chairs the Homeland Security committee, also called the Facebook posts “depraved behavior.”
Dannels, who is chairman of the National Sheriffs’ Association Border Security Committee, could not be reached Friday because he was traveling. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carol Capas confirmed that the one-page letter referred to the scandal surrounding the CBP Facebook page and the aftermath.
While the Sheriff’s letter states that, “In every profession there can be members that fall short and it is up to the agency or organization to act swiftly and certainly these shortfalls occur,” it also says that, “suggesting that all within CBP engage in ‘verbally abusive’ dialogue is wrong.”
A telephone call and email from the Herald/Review seeking comment from the Tucson sector of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol were not returned Friday.